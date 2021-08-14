Gujarat: BJP to hold Jan Ashirvad Yatra with 5 union ministers from August 15-21

Five union ministers from Gujarat will hold Jan Ashirvad Yatra in different parts of the state between August 15 and 21, said an official release from Gujarat BJP Friday. The yatra is part of a nationwide exercise launched by the ruling BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeling that the ministers should be engaged with the people, the release added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that all the ministers in the council of ministers must be engaged with the people. The Jan Ashirvad Yatra will be carried out with an aim that citizens can feel the ministers as their own,” the release said.

As per the release, 43 union ministers will carry out the yatra in 29 states and 265 districts while seeking blessings of the people there. They will visit 212 Lok Sabha constituencies while covering more than 19,000 kilometer.

Quoting general secretary of Gujarat BJP Pradipsinh Vaghela, the release said that in the recent expansion of the union cabinet, PM Modi has included 50% new faces.

As part of the campaign, five minister in the union cabinet from Gujarat Darshna Jardosh, Devusinh Chauhan, Mahendra Munjapara, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala will carry out the yatra in different parts of the state. Through this yatra, the ministers will travel and seek blessings of people in 26 districts covering 81 assembly constituencies and 18 Lok Sabha constituencies which are not part of their current constituencies. During these yatras of 2277 kilometer, the ministers will be felicitated by various communities and social organizations at 151 places.