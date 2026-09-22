Why BJP replaced its party presidents in 2 key Gujarat districts

Both Narmada and Bharuch, adjoining districts in South Gujarat, have been wracked by factional fights. A local election in Narmada saw a strong showing by the AAP, and AAP’s jailed tribal leader Chaitar Vasava has been giving the BJP anxious moments. Assembly elections are due in a little more than a year.

Written by: Aditi Raja, Kamal Saiyed
8 min readSurat, VadodaraSep 22, 2026 08:16 PM IST
Gujarat: The AAP won the Narmada district panchayat for the first time in April this year. It also secured the Dediapada, Sagbara and Garudeshwar taluka panchayats, besides sweeping the newly created Chikhda taluka. The defeat in Garudeshwar taluka represented a major setback for the BJP because it includes Kevadia and the Statue of Unity. Express ArchiveThe AAP won the Narmada district panchayat for the first time in April this year. It also secured the Dediapada, Sagbara and Garudeshwar taluka panchayats, besides sweeping the newly created Chikhda taluka. (Express Archive Photo)
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A setback in a local election, a public revolt by an MLA, and the increasingly uneasy relationship between elected representatives and party bosses have forced the ruling BJP to change its organisational guard in the South Gujarat districts of Narmada and Bharuch.

The changes, announced on Tuesday (September 22), came after months of friction in the neighbouring districts, where disagreements over appointments to party posts, distribution of tickets for elections, and the functioning of the district units repeatedly brought the organisation and elected representatives into conflict.

The changes also come against the backdrop of the strong showing by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Narmada local body elections in April, and the conviction and imprisonment of the party’s Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava in a 2023 case of alleged intimidation of forest officers.

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The new BJP presidents in key districts

Former Gujarat minister and former Nandod MLA Shabdasharan Tadvi has been appointed the Narmada district BJP president, replacing Neel Rao, while Paresh Kantibhai Lad has replaced Prakash Modi as the BJP’s Bharuch district president.

Neither Rao nor Modi has, however, been eased out of the organisation entirely. Both leaders have been appointed vice-presidents of the BJP’s Gujarat OBC Morcha.

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Lad, the new BJP president in Bharuch, runs a labour-supply business for industries in Dahej and Ankleshwar. Lad has been a BJP worker for 22 of his 52 years, has served as vice-president of the Bharuch BJP for two terms, and has headed the district Bakshi Panch Morcha. He is also the president of the Bharuch District Samasta Prajapati Samaj.

The BJP has MLAs in all five seats that are part of Bharuch district – Jambusar, Vagra, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, and Jhagadiya, the ST seat that the party won for the first time in 2022.

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In the two ST seats of Narmada district, the BJP won Nandod in 2022, while Dediapada was won by Chaitar Vasava.

Factional fight in Narmada district

The change of guard in Narmada is the more politically relevant of the two. The appointment of Tadvi as president comes after a prolonged confrontation between Rao and Nandod BJP MLA Dr Darshana Deshmukh, with Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava throwing his weight behind Deshmukh.

The dispute between Rao and Deshmukh burst into public view in June when Deshmukh walked out of a BJP program in Rajpipla to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12 years in office, alleging that she had been humiliated and denied due protocol.

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Deshmukh subsequently sat on a day-long dharna at Gandhi Chowk in Rajpipla, where she was joined by Mansukh Vasava, who demanded Rao’s removal. Vasava’s show of solidarity with Deshmukh was significant – the two leaders, who had previously been at odds, had only recently buried their differences after a joint introspection over the BJP’s poor showing in the Narmada district panchayat elections.

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Eventually, senior leaders of the party attempted to “mediate” between the warring factions at Kamalam, the state BJP office in Gandhinagar.

The long shadow of AAP’s Chaitar Vasava

Results of the April 2026 local body elections had exposed the organisational vulnerability of the BJP in Narmada district. The impressive performance by the AAP – powered by the tribal leader and Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava – was a major setback for the BJP.

The AAP won the Narmada district panchayat with 15 of the 22 seats, and also secured the Dediapada, Sagbara and Garudeshwar taluka panchayats, besides sweeping the newly created Chikhda taluka.

While the BJP retained the Nandod and Tilakwada taluka panchayats and the Rajpipla municipality, the defeat in Garudeshwar taluka represented a major setback for the party because it includes Kevadia and the Statue of Unity.

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The victory of the AAP around this hub of tourism came amid sustained local discontent over land acquisition, rehabilitation and employment, issues that Chaitar Vasava had repeatedly raised through his agitations and during his campaign across the tribal belt.

Chaitar is in prison after a sessions court in Narmada sentenced him to seven years’ jail in June in a case arising out of the alleged assault and intimidation of forest officials.

The Gujarat High Court declined to suspend his sentence – but while his imprisonment removed him from day-to-day political activity, the local body results demonstrated his continued political influence.

For the BJP, this was an important learning – and it made the question of an organisational reshuffle especially important ahead of the Assembly elections that are due at the end of next year.

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In Tadvi, Narmada gets a tribal face with ministerial experience

Senior BJP leaders told The Indian Express that the appointment of Tadvi to the top post in Narmada district is being viewed within party circles as carrying both a political and a social significance.

As a former minister and former MLA from the region, he has a strong political network on the ground. He is also a tribal leader from the Tadvi community – and several BJP leaders pointed out that the party stands to gain from a tribal face at the head of its organisation in Narmada district, where more than 80% of the population is tribal, and from the representation accorded to the Tadvi sub-community to balance local social equations.

Also, while the Narmada BJP gets a tribal leader with a previous electoral and ministerial background, his predecessor Neel Rao, an OBC leader, moves to the state-level OBC Morcha.

The power of 7-term MP Mansukh Vasava

The change in Bharuch too follows friction between MP Mansukh Vasava and the district party organisation.

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Prakash Modi, the outgoing president who will accompany Neel Rao to the OBC Morcha, had previously acknowledged the tensions within the Bharuch BJP after Vasava publicly objected to the appointment of office-bearers in Jhagadia and Valia in May 2025.

Mansukh Vasava, a party veteran who has represented Bharuch in Lok Sabha continuously since 1999, had accused the organisation of favouring Congress defectors while overlooking long-standing BJP workers and ignoring local social equations.

Modi had defended the appointments, saying a range of stakeholders had been consulted.

Vasava, the seven-term MP, has repeatedly criticized aspects of the state government’s functioning and the party’s local organisation; yet he remains an important figure in the BJP’s tribal politics.

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His public alignment with Deshmukh during the Narmada confrontation had underscored the extent to which the district organisation and elected leadership had drifted apart.

For the new district leaderships, a clear-cut task

With a little over a year to go for the 2027 Assembly elections, the BJP’s new district leaderships in Narmada and Bharuch have their task cut out – to restore coordination between the party cadre and its elected representatives, while rebuilding an organisation that can withstand the increasing influence of Chaitar Vasava in the region.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, Mansukh Vasava said, “There were no differences that can be seen as being directly responsible for these changes… In a family, some differences do exist, but in the end, we are all soldiers of the BJP.”

Also, Vasava said, Rao and Modi had in fact been given “bigger roles” in the state organisation. “The BJP is a party of strong organisational structure and whatever it does is with an eye to strengthen the party’s outreach,” Mansukh Vasava said.

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However, Vasava did say that “There is no doubt that under Neel Rao, the BJP suffered losses in the tribal areas and the influence of AAP increased.” Tadvi, he said, is “an experienced former minister, and it will benefit the BJP”. In this context, Vasava said that “The presence or absence of Chaitar on the ground cannot change what the BJP does. We are a part of national ideology and that is how we function…”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

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