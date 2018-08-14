Gujarat: BJP removes Dangs district unit president

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The BJP on Monday accepted the resignation of Ramesh Chaudhary as the party’s Dang district unit chief and appointed Baburao Chaurya, his rival, in his place. The party’s decision comes amidst widespread anger among BJP workers over Chaudhary’s wife becoming president of Dang district panchayat with the support of the Congress two months ago.

Ahead of the district panchayat president elections this year, Chaudhary had urged the party to make his wife, Bibi Chaudhary, the president of Dang district panchayat president. However, his proposal met with fierce resistance from his rivals in the party — former MLA Vijay Patel and Chaurya — who objected to Bibi’s name, contending that the mandate was for another candidate.

With the BJP and Congress having equal number of members in the 16-member district panchayat, Chaudhary contacted Congress MLA from Dang, Mangal Gavit, and took Congress’s support to get his wife elected.

This infuriated BJP workers and leaders who accused Chaudhary of anti-party activities and scuttling BJP’s chances in Dang district panchayat as well as Subir taluka panchayat, which too went to the Congress. The anger against him within the party cadre had reached to such a point that on August 6, BJP workers stopped Chaudhary from sitting on the dais with senior party leaders during a meeting to discuss the party’s preparedness for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“My mistake was that I put the wish of my wife to become BJP president of Dang district panchayat, and my rivals in the party went against me. Now, I am not the (district unit) president, but I am still an active member of the party and will work for the growth of the party in Dangs,” said Chaudhary on Monday. He also denied reports of him joining the Congress. “I have no plan to join the Congress,” he added.

Sources said that Chaudhary had submitted his resignation to state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani in June this year after his wife was elected as Dang district panchayat president. However, the party leadership decided to sort out the issue between the two factions in the party’s Dang unit and held a meeting of Chaudhary and his rivals. After the meeting, Chaudhary was told to continue to stay in his post.

“State BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya told me that during a discussion with state BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani and others, it was decided to remove Ramesh Chaudhary. I have been given the responsibility to lead the party in Dangs. I am happy that the party leaders have put their faith in me,” Chaurya said.

Meanwhile, the Congress offered Chaudhary to join the party. “If Ramesh Chaudhary wishes to join the Congress, we will welcome him as he is experienced and a noted face in Dangs. We have come to know that he is confused now, suspecting that if he joins the Congress, then his wife would not be entitled to remain on the post of president of Dang district panchayat. Therefore he has not made any decision,” Congress MLA Gavit said.

