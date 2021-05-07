Gujarat BJP protests ‘violence’ in West Bengal

In the wake of the alleged violence in West Bengal after the Assembly elections, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a symbolic protest (dharna) on Thursday in Ahmedabad and other cities of the state even as opposition parties accused the BJP of hypocrisy.

“During and after the elections in West Bengal, the manner in which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched cowardly attacks on BJP workers and set fire to homes and businesses of BJP workers…, We have decided to protest following all norms of Covid-19. The BJP has once again returned in Assam and there have been no incidents there, which proves that the BJP has full faith in democracy and there is no difference in the words and deeds of our party. However, the true fascist face of the TMC has come out in the open,” said Amit Jyotikar, convenor, Media, BJP Karnavati Mahanagar.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil posted on Twitter, “Every one is stunned with the manner in which BJP workers have been attacked in West Bengal. The violence is condemnable and its necessary to stop it (sic)”.

Meanwhile, Reshma Patel, president of the women’s wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was detained by the police in Rajkot on Thursday.

“The BJP leaders have not been able to tolerate the defeat in Sonar Bangla and today their leaders are protesting in each and every ward of the state without following Covid guidelines. Today when I tried to approach the Rajkot collector to protest the lack of beds, oxygen and medicines in Rajkot civil hospital, I was detained…,” said Reshma Patel.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar said, “Many in the BJP are shedding crocodile tears over the violence in West Bengal… At a time when there is severe crisis of medical resources in the state and coronavirus cases are rising, it’s sad that the BJP is engaging in petty politics instead of helping people.”