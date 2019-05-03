Gujarat: BJP playing politics over water in state, says Congress

Advertising

Two days after Gujarat Chief Minister assured the residents of having enough water till July end, asking them not to panic, the Congress Thursday alleged that the BJP governments in the state have been playing politics on water for the last two decades since it came to power.

Party’s chief spokesperson Manish Doshi Thursday told media persons that the state BJP government claimed to have undertaken works like reviving 32 local seasonal rivers, desilting 13,000 village ponds and 5,500 km canals to store 11,000 lakh cubic metres of rain water in 2018, yet, there are a large number of villages and small towns that are not getting drinking water. “This is just the beginning of May. What will happen in the days to come,’’ Doshi asked.

“The question arises as to why this situation despite the government claims of having done so much of work for water conservation and spending huge sums,” he asked.

He said all this indicated that the claims of the government with regard to water conservation was not true.