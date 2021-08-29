Gujarat: CR Paatil ‘agrees with’ Nitin Patel on Hindu population and Constitution

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil on Sunday endorsed the recent remarks of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel that talks of Constitution and secularism will be there as long as Hindus are in majority and that it will be buried the day Hindu population decreases.

Replying to a question, Paatil said, “Predicting the future, Nitinbhai has described the reality. Today, we are witnessing the way the government collapsed in Afghanistan… Taliban took it over and its impact can be seen in entire world… he (Patel) has cautioned. I agree with him (Patel).”

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of an idol installation ceremony of Bharat Mata temple in Gandhinagar on August 27, Patel had said, “In our country, some people talk about the Constitution, secularism. But I tell you, and if you want to video record this, then do it… Note down my words. Those talking about the Constitution, secularism, law, etc., will do so only till Hindus are in majority in this country… The day… the number of Hindus decreases, of others’ increases, (there will be) no secularism, no Lok Sabha, no Constitution. Everything will be (tossed) in the air and buried. Nothing will remain.”