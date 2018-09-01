Gujarat BJP MP suffers rib injuries after being hit by cow, admitted in ICU

Apollo Hospital said the 84-year-old MP had suffered “multiple rib injuries” after he was hit by a cow on Thursday. (Photo: Loksabha.nic.in) Apollo Hospital said the 84-year-old MP had suffered “multiple rib injuries” after he was hit by a cow on Thursday. (Photo: Loksabha.nic.in)

Patan BJP MP Liladhar Vaghela was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital with serious rib injuries after he was hit by a cow outside his residence in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Liladhar’s son Harshad said, “My father was walking outside our house (in Sector 21) around 3.30 pm on Thursday he was hit by a cow. He fell down and could not get up. Two boys, working in a laboratory, saw him and rushed to help. My wife also joined them and the trio helped him sit on a chair. We took him to Gandhinagar Civil hospital where an X-ray report showed multiple fractures in the ribs. We later shifted him to Apollo Hospital”.

In a statement released on Friday, Apollo Hospital said the 84-year-old MP had suffered “multiple rib injuries”. “In view of his pre-existing comorbidities and advancing age, he was admitted in ICU and appropriate treatment has started. The patient is currently stable and is undergoing treatment,” the hospital said.

Harshad later said, “My father is likely to remain in the hospital for another three-four days. Looking at his age, doctors have not put any plaster or bandage on his body. The injuries will heal with time.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd