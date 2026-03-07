Gujarat BJP MLA & former minister Govind Parmar suffers heart attack, dies at 72

GOVIND PARMAR, the BJP MLA from Umreth Assembly constituency in Anand district, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was 72.

According to sources within the BJP, Parmar was taken to a hospital in the early hours on Friday, where he died. A leader of the Kshatriya-Thakor community of Anand district who had considerable influence in the cooperative sector, Parmar was a four-term MLA – he had been elected in 1995, 1998, 2017 and 2022.

In 1995, Parmar was elected as an Independent from the Sarsa Assembly constituency and was re-elected as MLA in 1998 on a Congress ticket. He lost the seat in 2002 and 2007. He contested the 2017 Assembly polls from Umreth constituency on a BJP ticket and won against arch rival and NCP leader Jayant Patel (Boskey). He retained this constituency in 2022.