Gujarat BJP MLA & former minister Govind Parmar suffers heart attack, dies at 72

Parmar's demise has vacated the Umreth constituency seat, which was part of the BJP's tally in the state Assembly.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraUpdated: Mar 7, 2026 11:16 AM IST
govind parmarParmar had earlier served as president of the Anand district panchayat. (Express Photo)
GOVIND PARMAR, the BJP MLA from Umreth Assembly constituency in Anand district, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was 72.

According to sources within the BJP, Parmar was taken to a hospital in the early hours on Friday, where he died. A leader of the Kshatriya-Thakor community of Anand district who had considerable influence in the cooperative sector, Parmar was a four-term MLA – he had been elected in 1995, 1998, 2017 and 2022.

In 1995, Parmar was elected as an Independent from the Sarsa Assembly constituency and was re-elected as MLA in 1998 on a Congress ticket. He lost the seat in 2002 and 2007. He contested the 2017 Assembly polls from Umreth constituency on a BJP ticket and won against arch rival and NCP leader Jayant Patel (Boskey). He retained this constituency in 2022.

Parmar also served as a Minister of State (MoS) in the Cabinet led by the then Chief Minister, the Late Vijay Rupani, and served as the MoS for Panchayat with an independent charge. He also held the charge of the Environment Department as MoS.

Parmar’s demise has vacated the Umreth constituency seat, which was part of the BJP’s tally in the state Assembly. He had earlier served as president of the Anand district panchayat. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and BJP Gujarat President Jagdish Vishwakarma posted on X to offer condolences following Parmar’s death.

