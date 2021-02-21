Gujarat: BJP men ‘beat up’ AAP workers in Rajkot, unidentified men ‘vandalise EVM’

In another incident, polling was halted in three booths in Wambe Awas in Ward No.11 after some unidentified men entered one of the booths and damaged an EVM. (File Photo)

Some workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were allegedly beaten up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ward 10 of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), while unidentified men tried to vandalise EVM at a polling booth in Ward 11 on Sunday.

BJP workers allegedly assaulted Darshan Kansagra, one of the four AAP candidates in Ward No. 8 of the RMC, and three other AAP workers at a polling booth in Laxminagar area.

“Kansagra was wearing a Gandhi topi and BJP workers beat him up saying the cap was associated with AAP… They also overturned the table in a booth set up by the party and beat up AAP workers Ajaysinh, Mukesh Langneja and Hitesh Son… We called police but they asked us to go to police station and lodge a complaint,” Shivlal Barasiya, the other AAP candidate from Ward No.8 told The Indian Express.

Barasiya said that they had given a written complaint to police over the incident. “Later, BJP leaders Nitin Bhardwaj and Mavji Dodiya arrived on the spot and controlled their workers,” Barasiya added.

Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agarwal said no case was registered till evening. “There was an incident of some violence but no FIR has been registered so far. We told the AAP that we are open to take their complaint but they said that they would take a decision later. If they lodge a complaint, we shall look into it,” said Agrawal.

In another incident, polling was halted in three booths in Wambe Awas in Ward No.11 after some unidentified men entered one of the booths and damaged an EVM.

“Some four to five men barged into one of the booths and damaged ballot unit of EVM alleging bogus voting was going on. Polling was halted in the booth for 50 minutes and it resumed after the ballot unit as replaced. Polling was halted in the nearby two booths for 10 to 15 minutes,” Manoharsinh Jadeja, deputy commission of police (DCP) of Zone-II of Rajkot said.

Jadeja added that police have not received any complaint in this connection. “There were no CCTV cameras in the building… the incident was videographed by a videographer of the Election Commission. The returning officer for Ward No. 11 is analysing the video and we will take action if they give us a complaint,” the DCP added.