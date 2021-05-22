Gujarat: BJP leaders shifted to Ahmedabad hospital for Covid-19 treatment

Mansukh Vasava, a six-term MP from Bharuch and a resident of Rajpipla in Narmada district, is said to be in a stable condition on oxygen support. (Twitter/Mansukh Vasava)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Bharuch and tribal leader Mansukh Vasava, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has been admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad after he complained of discomfort.

Vasava, a six-term MP from Bharuch and a resident of Rajpipla in Narmada district, is said to be in a stable condition on oxygen support.

A close aide said, “Mansukh-bhai had fever for about five days and was uncomfortable since Tuesday. So, on Wednesday, we shifted him to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad to be under expert medical supervision. He is stable and doctors are constantly monitoring his parameters.”

Vasava had been travelling across the two tribal districts, before he tested positive, to boost the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the tribal regions.

On Friday, Vasava’s supporters in the BJP also trended a Twitter hashtag #GetwellsoonMPsir, posting messages wishing a speedy recovery for the tribal leader, who is known to speak his mind even against his own party.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP’s tribal morcha head Harshad Vasava, who tested positive for Covid-19 in April, has also been admitted to UN Mehta hospital for close to a month.

Harshad Vasava, was a two-term MLA from the then-Rajpipla Assembly Cons-tituency in Narmada in 2002 and 2007. The seat was later dissolved and Nanod Assembly constitu-ency created. Sources in the party said that Harshad Vasava is on oxygen support and is recovering.