Gujarat BJP leader, brother arrested in Rs 3-crore investment fraud case

The Pansuriya brothers were arrested by Harni police station at their residence in Vemali in Vadodara on Wednesday night. (Express Photo, enhanced with AI)

The Vadodara city police have arrested former Amreli district BJP vice-president Suresh Pansuriya and his brother, Manish, in connection with an alleged Rs 3-crore investment fraud involving two real estate projects on the Harni-Sama Link Road in the city.

The Pansuriya brothers were arrested by Harni police station at their residence in Vemali in Vadodara on Wednesday night.

Three other members of the family – brothers Praveen and Kishore, and Suresh Pansuriya’s son, Ravi – remain at large, police said.

The five have been booked on charges of cheating and under the Gujarat Protection of Interests of Depositors Act. Police said they would seek remand of the arrested accused to investigate the alleged fraud network, trace financial transactions and determine whether more investors were similarly induced to put money into the projects.