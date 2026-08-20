The Vadodara city police have arrested former Amreli district BJP vice-president Suresh Pansuriya and his brother, Manish, in connection with an alleged Rs 3-crore investment fraud involving two real estate projects on the Harni-Sama Link Road in the city.
The Pansuriya brothers were arrested by Harni police station at their residence in Vemali in Vadodara on Wednesday night.
Three other members of the family – brothers Praveen and Kishore, and Suresh Pansuriya’s son, Ravi – remain at large, police said.
The five have been booked on charges of cheating and under the Gujarat Protection of Interests of Depositors Act. Police said they would seek remand of the arrested accused to investigate the alleged fraud network, trace financial transactions and determine whether more investors were similarly induced to put money into the projects.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G B Babhaniya said, “The police had been trying to track down the accused, but they were not available at their residence for several days and were evading arrest. They had also attempted to seek legal relief, but the bail was recently cancelled by court… Based on a tip-off, we arrested them from their Vemali residence late Wednesday night.”
The case was registered based on the complaint of Vadodara resident Darshit Shah, 42, who alleged that he and his father invested Rs 3 crore in the Siddheshwar Prime Plus and Siddheshwar Paradise projects after being promised monthly returns of up to 2%, along with an assurance that their investment would be secured against properties in the projects. According to the FIR, Suresh Pansuriya allegedly approached Shah in December 2023 with an investment proposal linked to the two projects. Shah and his father were allegedly given registered agreements for the sale of six properties, including flats and shops, in return for their investment.
Police said the promised returns were paid between February and December 2024 through cash and bank transfers but stopped in January 2025. Despite repeated reminders, the complainants alleged, the accused neither resumed the payments nor returned the principal amount.
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The Shahs also discovered that construction at the projects was incomplete and that loans had allegedly been raised against properties for which agreements had been executed in their favour. Cheques issued to them were dishonoured, the FIR alleged.
The police investigation has revealed that two more alleged victims have claimed to have lost Rs 52 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively, in similar transactions. Senior police officials said that there are previous criminal complaints against the Pansuriya brothers in cases of cheating as well as an alleged land grabbing in Amreli district.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
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