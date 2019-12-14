Gujarat BJP leader faces flak for ‘controversial Tik Tok videos’

In one of the videos, Kamlesh Modi can be seen saying, “Sanjubaba wears 50 tolas of gold, but Munnabhai wears 100 tolas and roams around freely and drinks alcohol.” In one of the videos, Kamlesh Modi can be seen saying, “Sanjubaba wears 50 tolas of gold, but Munnabhai wears 100 tolas and roams around freely and drinks alcohol.”

Two purported TikTok videos of former Bakshipanch morcha secretary of BJP of Bharuch district, Kamlesh Modi, drinking and holding a liquor bottle in his hand, have gone viral on social media.

The purported video also shows him comparing himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and challenging people to dare touch him. Taking suo motu cognisance, Bharuch police carried out a search operation at his home, but he was found absconding.

Talking to the Indian Express, Bharuch district superintendent of police Rajendrasinh Chudasma said, “We have come across both the TikTok videos which have gone viral on social media. Our police team carried out a search operation in the house and shop, but he was not there. He might have gone underground. We will catch him and take legal action against him.”

In one of the videos, Kamlesh Modi can be seen saying, “Sanjubaba wears 50 tolas of gold, but Munnabhai wears 100 tolas and roams around freely and drinks alcohol. If anybody dares to touch Munnabhai then he would know what happens when one tries to question Narendra Modi and Kamlesh Modi.”

Reacting to the allegations, Bharuch City BJP president Dhanji Gohil said, “We have come across the videos of Kamlesh Modi, but he is no longer the party’s general secretary. The old body has been dissolved and a new body will be formed soon.”

