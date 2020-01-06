Gujarat: BJP kicks off door-to-door campaign to garner support for new citizenship law

A rally taken out by BJP in support of CAA at Maninagar in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: Javed Raja) A rally taken out by BJP in support of CAA at Maninagar in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: Javed Raja)

As part of BJP’s countrywide door-to-door campaign in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the party leaders here in the state took out a rally from Maninagar railway station to Kankaria Lake Sunday morning.

The campaign was flagged off from Maninagar, the constituency that represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Assembly from 2002 till 2014, when he resigned to fight the Lok Sabha elections.

Raising slogans, the participants hit the streets with national flag, posters and placards.

Sunday’s rally was part of BJP’s 10-day campaign – from January 5 to January 15 – that will be held in all 48 wards of Ahmedabad. The participants included local councillors, MLAs, local businessmen and youth organisations.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, too, flagged off another campaign from Amraiwadi Vidhan Sabha seat’s Bhaipura ward. Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja also did the same in their constituencies – Naranpura and Vatva – respectively.

During his address, Muraleedharan said, “This will not take away citizenship of any resident. Rather this is about giving citizenship to Sikh, Hindu, Jain, Parsi, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who take refuge in our country due to atrocities on them in these nations. But Congress for its votebank politics is misguiding minorities and attempting to create an environment of anarchy in the country.”

Party workers aim to cover 10 lakh households and reach out to over 50 lakh people in the next 10 days. BJP leaders kicked off the campaign in other parts of the state too as state president Jitubhai Vaghani was in Sanand.

