Gujarat BJP is at lowest point of self-confidence: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Gujarat government for allegedly “hiding” Covid death figures in the state. He said the ruling party was at its lowest point of self-confidence right now.

Sisodia was in Gujarat Wednesday for a day-long campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the upcoming Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for October 3. He held a ‘Jan Samvad’ campaign at GIFT City in Gandhinagar and later, conducted an hour-long roadshow in Pethapur canvassing for his party candidates.

Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, the youth leader at the forefront of last year’s movement to get the examination for the government post of non-secretariat clerk/office assistant cancelled over the issue of paper leak, joined the AAP in Sisodia presence.

The GMC polls have traditionally seen a contest between the BJP and Congress. However, this year the AAP is also trying its luck, following its impressive performance in the Surat Municipal Corporation elections in which they won 27 seats.

“The Delhi government worked with honesty during the first and second wave. We didn’t hide Covid death figures, we accepted it. The BJP hid the death figures in each state in which they were in power. We cleared every death and one can cross-check the data with municipalities, hospitals and crematoriums of Delhi. The death data in Gujarat do not match in a single city. Even in Gandhinagar, the death data is fudged to a great level,” the AAP leader said.

He noted that the government would give benefits to only families of those people who have been identified as Covid victims. “A person who has lost a loved one expects the government not to hide the death figures. That is the least they can hope from the government, but the BJP has failed even at this,” Sisodia said.

“Currently, the BJP is at its lowest point of self-confidence. When former chief minister Vijay Rupani completed his five years, big banners and posters were put up across the state congratulating him for the successful governance. In the next five days, however, the ‘ five-year successful government’ vaporised, and the entire team of ministers were changed. The BJP has now realised that despite being in power at the Centre and the state, they won’t be able to defeat us,” he added.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence that the AAP will make an impressive debut in the GMC polls. “The way people of Delhi have trusted the AAP leaving behind the BJP and the Congress, I can sense the same (will happen) in Gujarat. People have lost all their trust in the BJP. The people of Gandhinagar had given a chance to even the Congress in the past; however, it has also cheated them. People are looking at us with great expectations. The manner in which our 27 new councillors have won and worked for the people is indicative of the crushing defeat the BJP is headed towards in Gujarat. Gandhinagar elections will be indicative of a big change ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections,” added Sisodia.

Later, during a press conference, Sisodia ruled out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the Congress even if it failed to achieve the majority after next year’s Gujarat Assembly elections. “Neither the Congress nor the BJP is doing the kind of politics the AAP is doing. So we won’t align,” he clarified. When asked about the caste equations in Gujarat politics, Sisodia said, “We seek votes from people on the basis of work and not on caste or religion.”