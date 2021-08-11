Gujarat: BJP holds workshop for workers to prepare them for possible third wave

Gujarat BJP Friday conducted a training workshop of selected party workers from all the districts of Gujarat at its state headquarters Shree Kamalam here to prepare a team of party’s volunteers for a possible third wave of Covid-19. The team is being prepared by the party under its initiative, Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan.

The state-level training workshop was attended by five workers from each district. These workers will then ensure training for party workers at mandal level and booth level, as per the party’s planning.

Addressing a press conference in this connection, general secretary of Gujarat BJP Rajni Patel said, “Anticipating a possible third wave… Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan has been started for the workers of the party.”

“Party workers from each state in a team of five each were trained (at national level) on July 28. And after that it was decided to hold training workshops in each state. As part of that, today a training workshop under Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan has been organised. Four workers from each district – one doctor, one woman, one from BJP organisation and one from IT/Social media team – remained present today,” Patel said.

He added that noted doctors have imparted training to the party workers.

“To deal with possible third wave, this training workshop has been organised so that four volunteers from each mandal are trained and then two workers each — a man and a woman — from booth level are trained in a way that they can coordinate with the state government machinery, voluntary organisations,” Patel added.

During the workshop, the party workers were given guidance by Dr Tushar Patel and Dr Nishchal Bhatt.

Patel also said that the campaign is following an instruction from party’s national president J P Nadda that BJP party workers should be part of preparation of the fight against possible third wave. It is an attempt to ensure that party workers get together in big number – from top to bottom – to fight against the pandemic.

A party release said that they plan to prepare 2 lakh volunteers under the campaign and so far, registration of 92,000 has already been done.

The training workshop was also attended by Gujarat BJP’s newly appointed general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar, national co-organising general secretary Shivprakash, Gujarat general secretaries Rajni Patel, Pradeepsinh Vaghela and Bhargav Bhatt along with state party leaders like Rutvij Patel, Dharmendra Gajjar, Shradhha Rajput.