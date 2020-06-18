Gujarat: BJP holds meet of 103 sitting MLAs

Currently, BJP has a strength of 103 MLAs. To secure victory on three seats, BJP is required to have 105 seats. The Opposition Congress has been accusing BJP of poaching its MLAs for gain in the Rajya Sabha. Currently, BJP has a strength of 103 MLAs. To secure victory on three seats, BJP is required to have 105 seats. The Opposition Congress has been accusing BJP of poaching its MLAs for gain in the Rajya Sabha.

Ahead of the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, the ruling BJP held a meeting of all its 103 sitting MLAs at Umiyadham in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. In the meeting, the two party observers for the elections – Bhupendra Yadav and Ashish Shelar – reportedly gave relevant guidance to other MLAs, including a demonstration on the manner of casting votes.

The elections are scheduled to be held on June 19.

For the four seats, BJP has fielded three candidates — Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin. Congress has fielded two candidates — Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

Sources in the BJP said that it is very important for the party to improve its tally in the Rajya Sabha and therefore, sources added, Bhupendra Yadav — a close confidante of Union Home minister Amit Shah — has been sent as an observer along with Shelar for the elections.

BJP party sources said that the leadership was banking on two votes of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and one vote of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to win all three seats.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, on Wednesday, made a statement to express confidence at the party winning all three seats. Refuting Congress allegations, he said, “BJP has enough votes (to secure the win of three candidates). We do not need a single vote of Congress. Therefore, our victory is certain.”

