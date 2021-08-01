Gujarat BJP gets new organisation secretary

BJP national president J P Nadda has appointed Ratnakar as the new general secretary (organisation) of the party’s Gujarat unit. Ratnakar has replaced Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya who had been holding the post for long.

An official communication in this regard was issued by the party on Saturday which was made public Sunday. Ratnakar’s appointment has been ordered to be in force with immediate effect. He is also holding the regular charge as joint secretary (organisation) for BJP’s Bihar unit.

A senior party leader said that Dalsaniya has worked a lot for the state party unit and is among the top RSS leaders in the country. “So, the party authorities must be having some bigger plans for him (Dalsaniya). He (Dalsaniya) will probably stay for one month to acquaint Ratnakar with the state party unit and the issues. After that, he may get some bigger responsibility,” the leader said.

After appointment of C R Paatil as the new president of Gujarat BJP, he has made some significant changes in the party’s organisation in Gujarat. Appointment of Ratnakar, replacing Dalsaniya, has come amid these changes in the party’s state organisation.

Another important appointment for Gujarat BJP which is being keenly watched is of state incharge. Current state incharge Bhupender Yadav has been inducted in the Union cabinet and appointed as Cabinet Minister of Forest, Environment & Climate Change and Labour and Employment. Yadav is expected to be replaced shortly as Gujarat BJP incharge.