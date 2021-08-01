Gujarat: BJP gains majority in GSCHF board of directors

The remaining four seats will go to polls on August 13.

BJP has gained a stronghold over the board of directors’ constitution in the Gujarat State Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Limited with the winning candidates for 31 seats declared on Saturday. The remaining four seats will go to polls on August 13.

Of the total 35 seats in the board of directors, BJP affiliated candidates were elected to 31 of its seats, uncontested, the party thus managing to gain a majority in the board. The remaining four seats, which includes two from Gandhinagar, one from Surendranagar and one from Navsari, the elections will be held on August 13, stated a press release from the Gujarat state BJP.