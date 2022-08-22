scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Gujarat BJP expands core committee, adds four members’

The four new entrants in the core committee include former ministers RC Faldu and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Bhavnagar Lok Sabha MP and party's national vice-president Bharati Shiyal, and state party vice-president Bharat Boghra.

State party president C R Paatil formed the 12-member core committee of the party in January this year.

The Gujarat BJP expanded its core committee by including four members ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections. The development is considered significant to widen the party’s base for election preparedness.

The four new entrants in the core committee include former ministers RC Faldu and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Bhavnagar Lok Sabha MP and party’s national vice-president Bharati Shiyal, and state party vice-president Bharat Boghra.

State party president C R Paatil formed the 12-member core committee of the party in January this year. The 12 members included Paatil, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, party general secretaries Pradipsinh Vaghela, Bhargav Bhatt, Rajni Patel and Vinod Chavda, current ministers in the state government Jitu Vaghani and Harsh Sanghavi, and former ministers Shankar Chaudhary and Ganpat Vasava.

Later, former CM Vijay Rupani and former Deputy CM Nitin Patel were added to the committee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

The main task of the committee is to provide guidance in the daily affairs of the party and to take important decisions related to the party.

A senior party leader said the inclusion of the four new members will help the party to widen its base for election
preparedness.

More from Ahmedabad

The expanded committee also held its meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Gandhinagar Sunday late evening.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:06:22 am
Next Story

Excise policy under scanner: ‘You won’t be able to stop us from working unless you kill us,’ says Sisodia on CBI raid

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

5

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement