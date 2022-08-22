Gujarat BJP expands core committee, adds four members’

The Gujarat BJP expanded its core committee by including four members ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections. The development is considered significant to widen the party’s base for election preparedness.
The four new entrants in the core committee include former ministers RC Faldu and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Bhavnagar Lok Sabha MP and party’s national vice-president Bharati Shiyal, and state party vice-president Bharat Boghra.
State party president C R Paatil formed the 12-member core committee of the party in January this year. The 12 members included Paatil, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, party general secretaries Pradipsinh Vaghela, Bhargav Bhatt, Rajni Patel and Vinod Chavda, current ministers in the state government Jitu Vaghani and Harsh Sanghavi, and former ministers Shankar Chaudhary and Ganpat Vasava.
Later, former CM Vijay Rupani and former Deputy CM Nitin Patel were added to the committee.
The main task of the committee is to provide guidance in the daily affairs of the party and to take important decisions related to the party.
A senior party leader said the inclusion of the four new members will help the party to widen its base for election
preparedness.
The expanded committee also held its meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Gandhinagar Sunday late evening.
