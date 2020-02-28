Gujarat: BJP, Congress leaders lock horns over Gandhi’s ideology

The bitter exchange of words took place between the two parties in the state assembly over following Gandhian ideology, on Thursday, while discussing a motion of thanks for the Governor’s customary address to the House. (Express photo) The bitter exchange of words took place between the two parties in the state assembly over following Gandhian ideology, on Thursday, while discussing a motion of thanks for the Governor’s customary address to the House. (Express photo)

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, on Thursday, alleged that for Congress, Gandhi means only Sonia and Rahul, while adding that the Opposition party does not recognise the range of works done by the BJP governments to propagate Gandhian ideology in the country. Jadeja was replying to Congress allegations that while the ruling party is talking about following Gandhi’s ideology, they don’t practice what they preach.

The bitter exchange of words took place between the two parties in the state assembly over following Gandhian ideology, on Thursday, while discussing a motion of thanks for the Governor’s customary address to the House. The motion was moved by senior BJP MLA Piyush Desai.

In his address, among other things, Governor Acharya Devvrat said, “The worshipper of truth and non-violence, the millennium man, great Mahatma Gandhi is a thought personified. My government is committed to translate the dream of Ram Rajya of Mahatma Gandhi into reality. To keep the memories of Gandhiji alive, the Government of India has set up project like Dandi Smarak. The state government has constructed Gandhi Museum at Rajkot’s Alfred High School where Gandhiji studied. Almost 75 shows have been performed of the play ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ which is based on life of Gandhiji.”

Referring to these statements in the Governor’s speech, senior Congress legislator C J Chavda said, “I welcome the thoughts presented by the Governor in his speech. However, there are people in this country who are out to kill Gandhian ideology…. A person who is a parliamentarian says that Gandhiji’s Satyagrah and freedom movement were a drama; that it was a match-fixing. There are people sitting in the parliament who say that (Nathuram) Godse was a patriot.”

Before Chavda, another senior Congress MLA and chairman of Public Accounts Committee Punja Vansh said, “Gandhi’s thoughts are constantly being talked about. But we are surprised by the fact that those who are calling Gandhi’s freedom struggle a drama are talking about Gandhi’s ideas. People make such statements and yet the government maintains silence.”

Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara said, “When there is a distance of miles between people’s conduct and Gandhi’s ideology, there is no meaning of building monuments in the name of Gandhi. It is better to let them ruin.”

Congress MLA Anand Chaudhary said the government is talking about Ram Rajya, but in some people’s mind there this Ram Rajya which is that of Manu (Manusmruti).

Replying to these allegations while supporting the motion of thanks, Jadeja said, “We have celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. BJP workers went to each and every assembly constituency wearing Gandhi cap with the message of cleanliness. We do practice what we preach.”

“You couldn’t see our Gandhi Smarak, or Mahatma Mandir, or the museum in Rajkot’s Alfred High School. You only made political comments,” Jadeja added.

He further said, “Narendra Modi works on the values of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji had said that if a Hindu from Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh is unhappy, then he/she should be given Indian citizenship. Through the Citizenship Amendment Act, the task of giving citizenship to minorities of those countries has been accomplished by the Prime Minister.”

Launching an attack on the Congress, Jadeja said, “It is you (Congress) who don’t practice what you preach on Gandhian ideology. For you, Gandhi means only Sonia and Rahul.”

Jadeja also accused Congress of inciting violence in the name of protests against the CAA. He alleged that Gujarat Congress MLAs visited Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi where “anti-India slogans are being raised”.

