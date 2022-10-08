Gujarat: BJP claims 200 AAP workers joined party

National General Secretary of AAP, based in Rajkot, Indranil Rajguru said that those claimed to have joined BJP did not belong to AAP.

The BJP Saturday claimed that 15 former office bearers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 200 workers from its Jamnagar unit joined BJP after the purported video clips of Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam minister at a “religious conversion” event.

The party posted videos of Jamnagar district BJP chief Ramesh Mungra putting saffron scarves around these members claimed to be from AAP. The release did not give out any names. National General Secretary of AAP, based in Rajkot, Indranil Rajguru said that those claimed to have joined BJP did not belong to AAP.