Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Gujarat: BJP claims 200 AAP workers joined party

The party posted videos of Jamnagar district BJP chief Ramesh Mungra putting saffron scarves around these members claimed to be from AAP.

National General Secretary of AAP, based in Rajkot, Indranil Rajguru said that those claimed to have joined BJP did not belong to AAP.

The BJP Saturday claimed that 15 former office bearers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 200 workers from its Jamnagar unit joined BJP after the purported video clips of Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam minister at a “religious conversion” event.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 11:51:13 pm
