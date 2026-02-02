Strong step for right direction: Gujarat BJP chief on Union Budget

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishvakarma Monday hailed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that it shows India’s approach of “strong step for right direction”.
Vishvakarma said that the budget reflects a blueprint of Viksit Bharat 2047 and a roadmap for the next 25 years.
He was addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, ‘Shree Kamalam’, in Gandhinagar.
He said that the Rs 53.5 lakh crore budget focusses on all the current and future requirements of the country while pressing thrust on areas such as women empowerment, encouragement to youths, health and medical infrastructure, logistics and connectivity, general infrastructure, conservation and promotion of culture, heritage and tourism, self reliance in industry and technology, agriculture and rural development, fisheries, defence, sports, MSME and startup ecosystem and positive use of AI.
He also talked about various announcements in the budget related to MSMEs, manufacturing and textile which he said would help create employment opportunities in the state.
Vishvakarma also called the Gujarat specific announcements in the budget such as development of heritage sites of Lothal and Dholavira, dedicated freight corridor between Surat and Dankuni, upgradation of Jamnagar-based WHO traditional medicine centre as important for the state.
Quoting Vishvakarma, a party release said, “This ‘reform express’ Budget realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and strengthens the foundation of Viksit Bharat…Every announcement in this budget will provide wings to the dreams of the youth, the hard work of the farmers, and the aspirations of the common citizens.”
