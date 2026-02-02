Strong step for right direction: Gujarat BJP chief on Union Budget

Vishvakarma said that the budget reflects a blueprint of Viksit Bharat 2047 and a roadmap for the next 25 years.

Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishvakarma Monday hailed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that it shows India’s approach of “strong step for right direction”.

He was addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, ‘Shree Kamalam’, in Gandhinagar.

He said that the Rs 53.5 lakh crore budget focusses on all the current and future requirements of the country while pressing thrust on areas such as women empowerment, encouragement to youths, health and medical infrastructure, logistics and connectivity, general infrastructure, conservation and promotion of culture, heritage and tourism, self reliance in industry and technology, agriculture and rural development, fisheries, defence, sports, MSME and startup ecosystem and positive use of AI.