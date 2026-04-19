Rahul Gandhi doesn’t understand women because he is a bachelor: Gujarat BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma

Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Saturday attacked the Congress and other Opposition parties for not supporting the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha.

Addressing a public meeting in Vansda taluka of Navsari district, a largely tribal area, ahead of the local body polls in the state, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a historic step of women empowerment. The Congress and Opposition parties tried to prevent women from entering public life by stalling the Bill for many years. The crores of women of the country will never forgive the Congress and its allied parties.

Attacking Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, he said, “ ‘Rahul baba’ didn’t understand women since he is a bachelor (kunwara) and has not done chhar phera (taken marriage vows around the holy fire)”.