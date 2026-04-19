Rahul Gandhi doesn’t understand women because he is a bachelor: Gujarat BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma

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Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Saturday attacked the Congress and other Opposition parties for not supporting the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha.
Addressing a public meeting in Vansda taluka of Navsari district, a largely tribal area, ahead of the local body polls in the state, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a historic step of women empowerment. The Congress and Opposition parties tried to prevent women from entering public life by stalling the Bill for many years. The crores of women of the country will never forgive the Congress and its allied parties.
Attacking Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, he said, “ ‘Rahul baba’ didn’t understand women since he is a bachelor (kunwara) and has not done chhar phera (taken marriage vows around the holy fire)”.
He added, “The Congress is stopping India’s daughters from becoming self-reliant. The Congress has only used tribals as a vote bank for the past six decades, while the BJP Government is working in 52 talukas where tribals are in the majority. Under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana, South Gujarat has been gifted five new medical colleges, which will open new career doors for tribal youth. The BJP has worked on the issues in tribal dominated areas where drinking water and power supply for agricultural fields were major problems.”
Later, Vishwakarma took part in a series of meetings with BJP leaders and workers in Adajan, Katargam, and other areas of Surat.
Speaking at a public meeting in Surat, he said over 700 BJP candidates had won uncontested in the local body elections. The total number of seats won uncontested stood at 733, which is three times the number of seats won without an election in 2021, when the elections were last held to the same bodies.
The 131st constitutional amendment, meant to provide one-third women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and the legislative Assemblies, fell short of the two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.
During voting on the Bill, 298 MPs voted in favour of it and 230 against it.
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