Gujarat BJP chief gets Covid-19, hospitalised in Ahmedabad

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil. (File)

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals in Ahmedabad. Paatil got himself admitted to the hospital Tuesday after feeling tiredness.

The BJP chief’s Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was negative, following which he underwent RTPCR test that returned positive on Wednesday.

On the result of his RTPCR test, Paatil said, “It has come positive… The (CT – cycle threshold – value) has come 28.9 and it can be recovered with three days’ treatment. I got admitted yesterday and three days will be over tomorrow (Thursday). So, my report will be done (again) day after tomorrow.”

Paatil said that he has postponed his programmes, including party’s Chintan Shibir that was scheduled on September 11 and 12. Paatil, an MP from Navsari constituency, had earlier postponed many of his organisational programmes as Parliament session is scheduled to commence from September 14. However, now he is not likely to attend the Parliament.

After hospitalisation on Tuesday, Paatil had tweeted that his Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) turned out to be negative and that the result of his RTPCR test was awaited.

A statement from Apollo Hospitals said, “CR Patil (sic) is currently admitted at Apollo Hospitals and undergoing treatment for Covid-19. He is currently stable and being taken care of by multidisciplinary team of specialists.”

After being appointed as Gujarat BJP chief, Paatil has done at least four organisational tours in South Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat. His organisational tours in Saurashtra and North Gujarat were marred in controversies after party workers got together in large numbers, flouting social distancing norms. Videos of party workers accompanied by some leaders performing garba also went viral on social media.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, in a tweet, lambasted the ruling party while raising questions over permission being granted to Paatil to hold his rallies amid the pandemic when annual Rathyatra of Lord Jagannath was not allowed.

Two BJP MPs from Ahmedabad (East & West) Hamukh Patel and Kirit Solanki also tested positive for Covid-19 and are under home quarantine. A number of BJP MLAs also tested positive recently.

At party state headquarters, Shree Kamalam, party workers were coming in big numbers to greet the new party president.

Paatil also started a new system at the headquarters where two ministers from the Gujarat government hear the grievances of party workers and others that had huge attendance.

Five others from Shree Kamalam — party’s office secretary Paresh Patel, state spokesperson Bharat Pandya, a telephone operator and two peons — tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd