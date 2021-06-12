Gujarat: BJP begins planning for 2022 polls in core committee meet

Gujarat BJP in presence of state party incharge Bhupender Yadav held a meeting of the party’s core committee on Friday where it started planning for the 2022 assembly elections keeping focus on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was held at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam even as Yadav also began his three-day tour of the state Friday.

Apart from Yadav, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state president C R Paatil, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other members of the committee, including Union minister Parshottam Rupala, state ministers Bhupendra Chudasama and R C Faldu, state treasurer Surendra Patel, Shankar Chaudhary, vice-president Gordhan Zadaphia, organizing secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya and general secretaries Pradipsinh Vaghela, Bhargav Bhatt, Vinod Chavda and Rajni Patel.

After the meeting, Paatil addressed media and said that party incharge Yadav was apprised about various works done by the state government and party organisation during the Covid-19 pandemic and recent Tauktae cyclone that passed through the state after hitting the coastal districts of Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amreli.

“Primary discussions for the assembly elections (next year) were done in the meeting. Discussions were held in detail on state government’s preparations and the role to be played by the party in it in the event of third wave (of Covid-19),” Paatil said.

Sources said that discussions were held on how to preempt people’s resentment towards the government in case the third wave hits the state. It was reportedly discussed which steps have to be taken immediately if the number of Covid-19 cases goes up again and the third wave hits the state in the run up to the assembly elections.

Paatil said that it was discussed how to make maximum use of technology for (virtual) campaigning in the run up to the elections.

Yadav’s visit has sparked speculations that it could be because of the alleged lack of coordination between the state government and the party organisation.

However, replying to a question if the issue of coordination between the state government and organisation was discussed in the meeting, Paatil said, “The government and organisation are discharging their responsibilities with lots of honesty. The desired coordination between them is indeed there. So, there is no need for a special attempt for that because there is no lack of coordination.”

Responding to a Congress allegation that Yadav’s visit is owing to internal feud within the BJP, discontent against CM’s performance, and lack of coordination between the government and state organisation, Paatil said, “State incharge do come regularly in any state. It is because of the coordination between the government and the organisation that we have won more than 90% seats in the local body elections. It became possible only because of the coordination between the two.”