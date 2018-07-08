Bitcoin Extortion Case: The Chargesheet ‘Cops hatched conspiracy with mastermind’

On February 1, Bhatt is alleged to have committed a crime in a similar fashion. On February 1, Bhatt is alleged to have committed a crime in a similar fashion.

Four days after kidnapping and extorting Bitcoins worth over Rs 9.45 crore from Surat-based businessman Shailesh Bhatt, the accused, including suspended Amreli police inspector Anant Patel hatched another conspiracy on February 15 at a hotel in Ankaleshwar in Surat on how to hide the crime and stop Bhatt from lodging a complaint, said the chargesheet filed by the CID-Crime in the case.

Six days later on February 21, the chargesheet stated, the accused — Inspector Patel, lawyer Ketan Patel, his brother Jatin Patel, Bhatt’s associate and mastermind Kirit Paladiya along with an independent witness, Vishal Sakadsariya, met at another hotel in Surat where they discussed the modality of stopping Bhatt from lodging a complaint by bringing an “incident of February 1”.

On February 1, Bhatt is alleged to have committed a crime in a similar fashion. He allegedly kidnapped one Piyush Savalia, associated with a cryptocurrency firm Bit Connect in Surat. Through Savalia, Bhatt came to know about Dhaval Mavani who was running that firm. Bhatt with the help of his eight associates allegedly abducted Mavani posing as Income Tax inspectors and forced him to transfer 2,256 Bitcoins worth over Rs 145 crore. This is a part of another probe conducted by the CID.

The chargesheet filed against one of the 14 accused, Ketan Patel, at the sessions court in Ahmedabad on Friday, narrates how the accused along with 10 policemen of Amreli not only conspired but also tried to silence Bhatt by finding out that he had done a similar crime and robbed cryptocurreny .

The chargesheet states that after the accused policemen and others got to know about Bhatt’s involvement, they started to look for Mavani. Ketan then got information about Mavani’s presence in Mumbai and passed it on to Inspector Anant Patel. Patel then sent four policemen to nab Mavani but couldn’t trace him.

According to the chargesheet, then Superintendent of Police of Amreli, Jagdish Patel and former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadia were also part of the conspiracy and played key roles. The chargesheet says that 11 policemen, despite being government servants, committed the act of kidnapping. “They disobeyed the law” and acted illegally to get Bitcoins worth crores.

