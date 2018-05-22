Bitcoin extortion case: In twist in tale, complainant and eight aides booked

The CID-Crime said it all started after one Satish Kumbani’s firm Bit Connect, a ponzi scheme offering lucrative interest in short span, was closed in January this year. (Representational) The CID-Crime said it all started after one Satish Kumbani’s firm Bit Connect, a ponzi scheme offering lucrative interest in short span, was closed in January this year. (Representational)

In a major twist in the Bitcoin extortion case, the CID-Crime on Monday said that it has lodged an FIR against the complainant, Shailesh Bhatt, a Surat-based builder, for allegedly abducting on Dhaval Mavani and extorting over Rs 155 crore worth cryptocurrencies and cash on gun-point. Mavani was running a ponzi-like scheme in cryptocurrency in Surat.

The latest twist in the probe comes on the heels of the CID-Crime arresting a bunch of policemen, including a Superintendent of Police, and looking for former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya for allegedly abducting and extorting Bitcoins from Bhatt. According to the CID-Crime, days before he was allegedly abducted by some policemen from Amreli Local Crime Branch unit in mid February and forced to shell out Bitcoins worth Rs 10 crore in a conspiracy hatched by his close aide, Kirit Paladiya, Bhatt had allegedly abducted two associates of a firm “Bit Connect” and extorted Bitcoins and cash worth over Rs 155 crore from them.

The CID-Crime said it all started after one Satish Kumbani’s firm Bit Connect, a ponzi scheme offering lucrative interest in short span, was closed in January this year. CID officials said that many people, including those living outside India, had invested in the firm. Shailesh Bhatt is also said to have invested about Rs 2 crore in the scheme. After the firm was shut in January and its promoters went underground, Bhatt and others started to look for them to recover their money.

Ashish Bhatia, DGP (CID-Crime) said that Bhatt’s men first kidnapped Piyush Savalia, who used to work for Bit Connect, by posing as Income Tax inspectors. “Savalia was held captive in a farmhouse in Surat for three days in January-end… Savalia gave the name of Dhaval Mavani, who was also associated with the firm, to his captors… On February 1, Mavani was abducted and at gunpoint, he was forced to transfer 2,256 Bitcoins worth over Rs 131 crore into their digital wallet. Bhatt and his accomplices also transferred another 166 Bitcoins worth Rs 9.64 crore into their account,” said Bhatia.

“Besides Bitcoins, Bhatt and his accomplices extorted Rs 14.50 crore cash, which the builder received through a courier firm. In all, Bhatt and his associates extorted Bitcoins and cash worth Rs 155.21 crore and distributed it among themselves. Bhatt had kept around 700 Bitcoins with him,” Bhatia said, adding that the entire episode became clear after Savalia was questioned. He is reported to have told the investigators that he was paid Rs 34.50 lakh to remain silent. Mavani, on the other hand, is said to have left the country even before a team of policemen from Amreli had flown to Mumbai to nab him.

Following the lodging of fresh FIR against Bhatt and eight of his accomplices in Surat, the CID has arrested his nephew, Nikunj Bhatt, and one Dilip Kanani. Seven other accused, including Bhatt, are absconding. Bhatia said that Shailesh Bhatt had engaged his nephew, who is tech-savvy, to transfer the Bitcoins. Police have also recovered 152 Bitcoins worth about Rs 8.58 crore, from Kanani’s digital wallet.

