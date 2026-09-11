Gujarat Bill seeking to bring private aided schools under scope of Education Act passed

Now the total implementation of the reservation policy of the state government in recruitment of staff will be ensured. For serious negligence and violation of rules, the Bill has proposed enhanced punishments for school administrators.

The state Assembly on Thursday passed the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by a majority vote.

The Bill proposes to bring government-aided private secondary and higher secondary schools within the scope of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Act, 1972, as per an official statement.

It also proposes to enhance the amount of fine for imparting secondary and higher secondary education through a school without registration.

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The release stated that with the new proposed provisions in the Act, special educators will be recruited for specially abled students. It added that the qualification of principals, teachers, special educators and non-teaching staff and rules for their selection at government aided secondary and higher secondary schools will be decided by the state government.