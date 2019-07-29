Gujarat: Bike-borne duo attacks and robs 2 women

Two women were allegedly attacked and robbed by two bike-borne men on Navayard road late on Saturday night. The victims, Megha Purohit and Sushma Solanki, were on their way to SSG hospital when the incident took place.

Based on a complaint filed by Purohit, the Fatehgunj police booked two unknown accused under IPC sections 379 (Theft), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 114 (Abettor present).

In their complaint, the women have alleged that they were on their way to the SSG hospital to meet a minor girl who was allegedly abducted on the pretext of marriage by a boy when they were robbed.

The men attacked them from behind, pushed their vehicle and snatched away their purse. The women were robbed of Rs 1,500 and two mobile phones worth Rs 15,000, police said.

“The incident has been captured in one of the CCTV cameras outside a hotel, but it is not very clear as the cameras are placed quite far away from the spot of the incident. When the accused first tried to snatch their purse when the women tried to resist. However, the women lost control and fell down and the accused managed to flee,” said in-charge police inspector, Fatehgunj police, J K Patel.

“Based on the CCTV footage we believe that the intention was just to rob. One of the accused was wearing a white shirt, while the other man was wearing a black shirt. Their faces are not clear in the footage yet, but we are trying to scan the footage to help identify them,” Patel added.