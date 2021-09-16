Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel’s new Cabinet takes oath — who are the new ministers?

Days after Bhupendra Patel took charge as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, his new Cabinet took oath at the Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

A total of 24 ministers were sworn in, who will attend their first meeting as the new Cabinet at 4 pm Thursday.

This comes at a time when the BJP has been fighting protests by several ministers of the outgoing government, who were informed they would not be a part of the new council of ministers.

Here’s a list of the Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State:

Cabinet Ministers

Rajendra Trivedi – Ravpura

Jitu Vaghani – Bhavnagar West

Rishikesh Patel – Visnagar

Purnesh Modi – Surat

Raghavji Patel – Jamnagar

Kanu Desai – Pardi

Kiritsinh Rana – Limbdi

Naresh Patel (ST) – Gandevi

Pradip Parmar (SC) – Asarva

Arjunsinh Chauhan – Mehmdavad

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Harsh Sanghvi – Majura

Jagdish Panchal – Nikol

Brijesh Merja – Morbi

Jitu Chaudhary (ST) – Kaprada

Manisha Vakil (SC) – Vadodara City

Ministers of State

Mukesh Patel – Olpad

Nimisha Suthar (ST) – Motvahadaf

Arvind Raiyani – Rajkot (East)

Kuber Dindor (ST) – Santrampur

Kirtisinh Vaghela – Kankrej

Gajendra Parmar – Prantij

Raghavji Makwana – Mahuva

Vinod Moradia – Katargam

Devabhai Malam – Keshod