Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel’s new Cabinet takes oath — who are the new ministers?

Thursday, September 16, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
September 16, 2021 3:08:22 pm
The 24 ministers sworn in to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's cabinet Thursday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Days after Bhupendra Patel took charge as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, his new Cabinet took oath at the Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

A total of 24 ministers were sworn in, who will attend their first meeting as the new Cabinet at 4 pm Thursday.

This comes at a time when the BJP has been fighting protests by several ministers of the outgoing government, who were informed they would not be a part of the new council of ministers.

Here’s a list of the Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State:

Cabinet Ministers

Rajendra Trivedi – Ravpura

Jitu Vaghani – Bhavnagar West

Rishikesh Patel – Visnagar

Purnesh Modi – Surat

Raghavji Patel – Jamnagar

Kanu Desai – Pardi

Kiritsinh Rana – Limbdi

Naresh Patel (ST) – Gandevi

Pradip Parmar (SC) – Asarva

Arjunsinh Chauhan – Mehmdavad

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Harsh Sanghvi – Majura

Jagdish Panchal – Nikol

Brijesh Merja – Morbi

Jitu Chaudhary (ST) – Kaprada

Manisha Vakil (SC) – Vadodara City

Ministers of State

Mukesh Patel – Olpad

Nimisha Suthar (ST) – Motvahadaf

Arvind Raiyani – Rajkot (East)

Kuber Dindor (ST) – Santrampur

Kirtisinh Vaghela – Kankrej

Gajendra Parmar – Prantij

Raghavji Makwana – Mahuva

Vinod Moradia – Katargam

Devabhai Malam – Keshod

