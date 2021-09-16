Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel’s new Cabinet takes oath — who are the new ministers?

September 16, 2021 3:08:22 pm
Days after Bhupendra Patel took charge as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, his new Cabinet took oath at the Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on Thursday.
A total of 24 ministers were sworn in, who will attend their first meeting as the new Cabinet at 4 pm Thursday.
This comes at a time when the BJP has been fighting protests by several ministers of the outgoing government, who were informed they would not be a part of the new council of ministers.
Here’s a list of the Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State:
Cabinet Ministers
Rajendra Trivedi – Ravpura
Jitu Vaghani – Bhavnagar West
Rishikesh Patel – Visnagar
Purnesh Modi – Surat
Raghavji Patel – Jamnagar
Kanu Desai – Pardi
Kiritsinh Rana – Limbdi
Naresh Patel (ST) – Gandevi
Pradip Parmar (SC) – Asarva
Arjunsinh Chauhan – Mehmdavad
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Harsh Sanghvi – Majura
Jagdish Panchal – Nikol
Brijesh Merja – Morbi
Jitu Chaudhary (ST) – Kaprada
Manisha Vakil (SC) – Vadodara City
Ministers of State
Mukesh Patel – Olpad
Nimisha Suthar (ST) – Motvahadaf
Arvind Raiyani – Rajkot (East)
Kuber Dindor (ST) – Santrampur
Kirtisinh Vaghela – Kankrej
Gajendra Parmar – Prantij
Raghavji Makwana – Mahuva
Vinod Moradia – Katargam
Devabhai Malam – Keshod
