Gujarat man arrested for murder stabs himself, then jumps off hospital terrace

A man accused of murder jumped from the terrace of a hospital in Bhavnagar on Thursday (November 12), days after he was admitted there for treatment of wounds that he allegedly inflicted on himself while in police custody after being arrested for the crime.

The man, 23-year-old Bhaylu Bhana Desai, was injured in his limbs after the fall and was operated upon at Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital, police said.

Bhaylu was arrested along with two other individuals on November 2 for the alleged murder of one Anak Daad Kamariya, a man with whom he had had an argument over the grazing of cattle about three months ago, police said.

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On November 3, while the discovery panchnama process was ongoing in Bhandaria village of Bhavnagar’s Jesar taluka, Bhaylu allegedly stabbed himself thrice using the same knife that had been used in the murder of Anak.

The Jesar Police had immediately ferried him to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital, popularly known as Sir T Hospital, in Bhavnagar city where he had been operated on, and had received several stitches. (Special arrangement photo) The Jesar Police had immediately ferried him to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital, popularly known as Sir T Hospital, in Bhavnagar city where he had been operated on, and had received several stitches. (Special arrangement photo)

The Jesar Police had immediately ferried him to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital, popularly known as Sir T Hospital, in Bhavnagar city where he had been operated on, and had received several stitches.

On Thursday, while was admitted in the hospital, Bhaylu made a second attempt at self-harm in nine days, police said.

“About three months ago, Bhaylu Bhana Desai and others had got into an argument and scuffle with Anak Daad Kamariya over a matter of grazing cattle, and Bhaylu had filed a police complaint in this regard,” Jesar Inspector H G Kataria told The Indian Express.

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Thereafter, the parties had seemingly worked towards an accommodation, and had agreed to meet. But things had again turned violent.

“On November 1”, Inspector Kataria said, “the two parties met for the stated purpose of reaching a compromise, but a fight ensued, leading to the murder of Anak Daad Kamariya by stabbing.”

Based on a complaint filed by one Shaktiraj Jetu Kamariya, a cousin of Anak’s, an FIR was registered at Jesar police station, and three accused – Bhaylu, Kanu Dolu Desai, and Raju Dolu Desai – were arrested on November 2.

After the three accused were produced in court, Kanu Dolu Desai and Raju Dolu Desai were sent to judicial custody, while police got custody of Bhaylu. They took him to carry out a discovery panchnama to retrieve the murder weapon.

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“During this process, Bhaylu Bhana Desai, instead of retrieving the hidden weapon and handing it over to the police, stabbed himself with it three times,” Inspector Kataria said. “We immediately called for another vehicle and took him to Sir T Hospital, where he received several stitches.” the officer said.

As Bhaylu recuperated in the hospital, police on November 4 filed a non-cognizable (NC) offence against him under Section 226 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), which deals with an attempt to commit suicide intended to compel or restrain a public servant from discharging their duty.

Under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), NC offences are typically less serious offences that do not pose an immediate threat to public order, and for which police cannot make an arrest without a warrant, and cannot open an investigation without the permission of a magistrate.

The Jesar police had deployed personnel at the hospital to keep an eye on Bhaylu. On Thursday morning, the constable had called Inspector Kataria and informed her that he had refused breakfast claiming he had a stomachache. Bhaylu had then gone to the bathroom.

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“However, he went into the lobby and climbed the staircase to the terrace of the hospital,” Inspector Kataria said. “The constable ran behind him but Bhaylu Desai jumped off the roof and fell to the ground. He received injuries to his hands and legs and is being treated for the same,” she said.

The Indian Express reached out to Dr Kairavi Desai, Medical Superintendent of Bhavnagar Civil Hospital, as well as Dr Chinmay Shah, the hospital Dean, but both remained unavailable for comment.

Bhavnagar Police are treating this Thursday’s incident as an “attempt to escape police custody” by Bhaylu Desai.

Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey told The Indian Express that they would file a complaint at the Nilambaug police station for further action, and would apprise the court of the incident.