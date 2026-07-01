2 of a family killed as World Trade Center project wall collapses in Gujarat

The remains of the shanty that was destroyed after the compound wall of an under-construction project of the World Trade Centre in Gujarat’s Bharuch collapsed onto it; (right) one of the deceased, Ashish Vasava. (Express/Special Arrangement)

Two members of a tribal family were crushed to death on Wednesday after a compound wall of an under-construction project of the World Trade Center in Gujarat’s Bharuch collapsed onto their hut following heavy rain. Two women of the family who were trapped in the debris were rescued with minor injuries, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.30 am in the Aali Matariya area in Bharuch town while the family was in deep sleep.

The deceased have been identified as Ashwin Vasava, 42, and his son Ashish Vasava, 22, the police said. The fire officials, however, rescued Ashwin’s mother, Sonu Chiman Vasava, 62, and his wife, Shakuben Ashwin Vasava, 40 — after lifting the huge compound wall.