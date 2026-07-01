2 of a family killed as World Trade Center project wall collapses in Gujarat

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Two members of a tribal family were crushed to death on Wednesday after a compound wall of an under-construction project of the World Trade Center in Gujarat’s Bharuch collapsed onto their hut following heavy rain. Two women of the family who were trapped in the debris were rescued with minor injuries, the police said.
According to the police, the incident took place around 2.30 am in the Aali Matariya area in Bharuch town while the family was in deep sleep.
The deceased have been identified as Ashwin Vasava, 42, and his son Ashish Vasava, 22, the police said. The fire officials, however, rescued Ashwin’s mother, Sonu Chiman Vasava, 62, and his wife, Shakuben Ashwin Vasava, 40 — after lifting the huge compound wall.
The two women sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Bharuch Civil Hospital. Their condition is said to be stable, the police said.
Heavy rain weakens wall
Fire officer Chiragdan Gadhvi said the compound wall collapsed after it could not withstand the weight of accumulated mud and water following the heavy rain. “It was raining heavily. We used JCB machines to lift the wall and a generator to install lights. A lot of mud had to be dug out from the site. We have removed the debris from the spot,” Gadhvi said.
After the incident, the residents in the neighbourhood rushed to rescue the family, but in vain. Subsequently, they alerted the police and the fire department control room.
C K Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bharuch, said, “We will engage different agencies such as the Road and Building Department, Civil Construction Department to probe the incident. Once the report is ready, we will take appropriate action. At present, it is difficult to say anything, as the probe is on.”
The Bharuch police have registered an accidental death case and have started a probe.
Neighbours said that the tragedy could have been averted if the compound wall of the World Trade Centre was constructed farther away from the hut.
“Ashish Vasava and Ashwin Vasava were earning members of the family. We want the family of the deceased to be properly compensated, and action be taken against the accused, so that justice would be served,” said Nilesh Vasava, a neighbour.
Local BJP leaders and Bharuch Town Chief Officer Harish Agrawal have visited the spot and assessed the situation.
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