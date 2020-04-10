Gujarat: Bharuch sees four Covid-19 cases in a day, it’s first

Vadodara administration cordons off about 600 homes in Nagarwada and Patel Faliya area of the city. (Express photo) Vadodara administration cordons off about 600 homes in Nagarwada and Patel Faliya area of the city. (Express photo)

A Gujarat district Bharuch reported four Covid-19 cases from the remote Ikhar village in Amod taluka on Friday.

The four of the 95 persons belonged to various Islamic Jamaats, following which health check at a massive scale is underway in Bharuch and other areas where they were residing prior to the lockdown. The four positive cases have been admitted to the Bharuch civil hospital for Covid19 treatment. Ikhar is also home to India’s former pacer Munaf Patel.

“They drove in a van and reached Ikhar village on March 18. They had arrived in Ankleshwar on March 12 via Surat and Mumbai. They also stayed in Bharuch for a few days. So we are trying to trace their entire contact history and quarantine everyone who has come in contact with them.” District Collector MD Modhiya said.

The four men, aged 25, 27, 39 and 50, belong to Tamil Nadu and are part of a Jamaat that has travelled from the South to cities like Mumbai and Surat before arriving in Ankleshwar in Bharuch. “There are people of different Jamaats who are in Bharuch. Of these, 11 came from Tamil Nadu and seven have tested negative. We also have 41 persons from the Nizamuddin Markaz and 13 from Bhavnagar Jamaat. Another 13 from Haryana Jamaat and 12 in Sarod in Jambusar as well as 22 people from Karnataka Jamaat. We are doing mass sampling today as well and 25 health teams are conducting survey in Ikhar, which will be completed by tonight,” he said.

Modhiya said the Jamaat members were discovered when the district health department teams began their door to door survey in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Our door to door teams who began the health survey of villages reached Ikhar and learnt about the presence of people from other states. We immediately quarantined 11 of them in a vacant house in Ikhar. They were asymptomatic during their entire quarantine but tested positive in the mass samples collected on Thursday.”

