15 workers injured in blast at chemical company in Gujarat’s Bharuch; 4 critical

Eight fire tenders continue to fight out the flames at the chemical plant in Jhagadia.

About 15 workers sustained burns in a massive fire that broke out after a blast at a chemical manufacturing company in Jhagadia in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Thursday afternoon.

Four injured workers of Metropolitan Eximchem Private Limited were rushed in critical condition to the Jayaben Mody Multispeciality Hospital in Ankleshwar. Eight fire tenders continue to fight out the flames, four hours since the incident.

Images of workers with severe burns being ferried from the premises have emerged, leading to fears that some workers may not have had a chance to escape.

District Magistrate and District Collector Gaurang Makwana told The Indian Express, “The blast occurred at around 11.50 am and led to the fire… It is currently being brought under control, and about eight fire tenders have been rushed from Ankleshwar and Jhagadia to the spot. At least 15 workers have been injured in the incident. Four of them are in a critical state. They have been shifted to Jayaben Modi Hospital in the district.”