15 workers injured in blast at chemical company in Gujarat’s Bharuch; 4 critical

While the cause of the blast at the company in Jhagadia is yet to be ascertained, eyewitnesses said billowing smoke was visible from at least 4 km away.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraApr 23, 2026 04:49 PM IST
Jhagdia blast fireEight fire tenders continue to fight out the flames at the chemical plant in Jhagadia.
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About 15 workers sustained burns in a massive fire that broke out after a blast at a chemical manufacturing company in Jhagadia in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Thursday afternoon.

Four injured workers of Metropolitan Eximchem Private Limited were rushed in critical condition to the Jayaben Mody Multispeciality Hospital in Ankleshwar. Eight fire tenders continue to fight out the flames, four hours since the incident.

Images of workers with severe burns being ferried from the premises have emerged, leading to fears that some workers may not have had a chance to escape.

District Magistrate and District Collector Gaurang Makwana told The Indian Express, “The blast occurred at around 11.50 am and led to the fire… It is currently being brought under control, and about eight fire tenders have been rushed from Ankleshwar and Jhagadia to the spot. At least 15 workers have been injured in the incident. Four of them are in a critical state. They have been shifted to Jayaben Modi Hospital in the district.”

Makwana added that a team of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board and the subdivisional magistrate are at the spot and that an inquiry by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health will also follow.

“Currently, the focus is on the operation. The priority is to complete the rescue. We have to douse the fire and ensure that if anyone is trapped inside, they can be rescued. We are yet to ascertain if anyone else is still inside…”

While the teams are yet to ascertain what caused the blast in the company, eyewitnesses said the fire was so fierce that billowing smoke could be seen from at least 4 km away.

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“The impact of the blast was so severe that the adjoining companies experienced an earthquake-like sensation and windows of some premises were damaged. There is heavy black soot on some structures close to the spot where the blast has occurred inside this company,” an eyewitness told The Indian Express.

Police officers said they have started a probe and are trying to ensure that any trapped people are rescued.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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