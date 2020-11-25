Gujarat: Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine reaches Sola hospital for trial

According to a Sola Civil Hospital official, as per an October 30 order, five medical colleges in Gujarat are expected to participate in the trial. (Representational)

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for trials, after the ethics committee of Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society (GMERS) Sola in Ahmedabad cleared the process.

The state vaccine committee will hold a meeting with Bharat Biotech representatives on Wednesday to discuss the study design, said a committee member.

According to a Sola Civil Hospital official, as per an October 30 order, five medical colleges in Gujarat are expected to participate in the trial.

Though details are yet to be finalised, an official said in Sola Civil Hospital said “1,000 participants from each side (of parallel arm) are expected”.

Covaxin is being developed indigenously by vaccine maker Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Kankaria Carnivalcancelled this year

A popular week-long Kankaria Carnival held every year in the last week of December has been cancelled this year, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing this, Ahmedabad city Mayor Bijal Patel said, “The country, state and city are going through a tough time of coronavirus. As per Central government guidelines, gathering of people at one place beyond a certain limit is not allowed. Keeping this in mind, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided that the Kankaria Carnival would not be organised this year.”

The fest from December 25 to 31 is organised since 2008, the year Kankaria Lake was redeveloped, in memory of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was flagged off by then chief minister Narendra Modi. The annual event records footfall in lakhs.

Ahmedabad recorded 347 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest for any district in Gujarat.

