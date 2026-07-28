Gujarat betters own record – 9 athletes from state earn India call-up for Asian Games in Japan

GUJARAT HAS scripted a new chapter in Indian sports, with as many as nine athletes — and one reserve player — from the state earning selection to represent India at the 20th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

The achievement marks a rise for the state, which had only three representatives at the 2014 Asian Games. Twelve years later, Gujarat has tripled that number.

Terming this a “proud moment” for the state, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday that the achievement reflects the long-term investments made in sports development.

“Former Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a strong foundation for sports in Gujarat through initiatives such as Khel Mahakumbh and the Shaktidoot Yojana. The results of those efforts are now visible. Gujarat is steadily emerging as a global sports powerhouse,” Sanghavi said.