Gujarat betters own record – 9 athletes from state earn India call-up for Asian Games in Japan

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GUJARAT HAS scripted a new chapter in Indian sports, with as many as nine athletes — and one reserve player — from the state earning selection to represent India at the 20th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.
The achievement marks a rise for the state, which had only three representatives at the 2014 Asian Games. Twelve years later, Gujarat has tripled that number.
Terming this a “proud moment” for the state, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday that the achievement reflects the long-term investments made in sports development.
“Former Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a strong foundation for sports in Gujarat through initiatives such as Khel Mahakumbh and the Shaktidoot Yojana. The results of those efforts are now visible. Gujarat is steadily emerging as a global sports powerhouse,” Sanghavi said.
The state’s sporting success is being attributed to sustained investments in grassroots development and athlete support over the past decade.
Highlighting the state’s sporting ambitions, the Deputy CM said Gujarat is focused on building a world-class sporting culture. “Our goal is not just to train athletes but to build an entire ecosystem that enables them to excel on the international stage and bring glory to the nation,” he said.
He also noted that Gujarat is preparing on priority to develop world-class sports infrastructure ahead of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
All eyes will now be on Gujarat’s athletes as they look to make their mark on one of Asia’s biggest sporting stages.
‘The nine selected athletes represent a wide range of sports, comprising a blend of experienced international performers and young talent.
The selected athletes
•Elavenil Valarivan: Shooting
•Harmeet Desai: Table Tennis
•Manav Thakkar: Table Tennis
•Manush Shah: Table Tennis
•Aniket Patel: Soft Tennis
•Aryan Nehra: Swimming
•Ankita Raina: Tennis
•Vaidehi Chaudhari: Tennis
•Devyani Zala: Athletics (Sprint)
Jil Desai (Tennis) has been named as a reserve player.
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