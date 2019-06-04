Gujarat: Before handing over to cops, Dahod villagers strip, thrash ‘robbers’

In a case of vigilante justice in Dahod’s Garbada taluka, two alleged robbers were stripped and beaten up by villagers before being handed over to police late on Sunday night. Police have filed an FIR against the villagers on the basis of a video of the incident that has gone viral.

According to the police, Sardar Bhabor (35) and Babu Bhabhor (35), along with a third accomplice, Rahul Bhabhor — who is on the run — attacked a father-daughter duo and robbed them of cash and jewellery worth Rs 22,000.

According to a complaint filed by the father, Devsinh Parmar, he was on way to Dahod, along with his daughter Sangeeta on a bike, from his native village Ablor in Garbada, when the three stopped him. They were allegedly beaten up with sticks and robbed of Rs 10,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 12,000. Sangeeta then raised an alarm, following which the villagers gathered there. While Rahul managed to flee the spot, along with the cash and jewellery, Sardar and Babu were roughed up by the villagers.

A video, that went viral, shows both the men purportedly stripped, pinned to ground and being thrashed by the villagers before being handed over to the police. Both Sardar and Babu are now undergoing treatment at Dahod government hospital and are said to be stable.

Police have recorded the statements of the accused. “We have recorded the statements of both the loot accused and based on the video, we have registered an offence against the villagers under charges of voluntarily causing hurt. The medical examinations are underway and based on the reports, we will add more sections if required. The faces are visible in the video that has gone viral, so the offenders have been identified and we will soon arrest them,” said Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar.

Sardar and Babu had been arrested many a times by Dahod police in multiple cases of loot and housebreaking since 2010.