Gujarat: Barricades halt ambulance entry, cop loses life on court premises

A police constable died of a heart attack in the new court premises in Vadodara on Tuesday after police barricades prevented an ambulance from entering the premises. According to the police, Constable Arvind Vasava (50), attached to the Jawahar nagar police station was on duty on the first floor, in the court room of judge BV Sanchaniya, when he suffered the heart attack.

While an ambulance was rushed to the court, its entry into the premises was prevented due to barricading. He was then wrapped in a rug, a makeshift stretcher, by one of the lawyers sitting in the court and rushed out of the building towards the ambulance. He died on his way to the hospital.

Following the incident, a blame game has started between the lawyers, who have been protesting against the lack of facilities in the court since March, and the court authorities. The Baroda Bar Association (BBA) has accused District Judge JC Doshi for not providing facilities for such emergency situations.

“While an ambulance was immediately rushed to the court, it could not enter the premise due to police barricades to prevent vehicles from entering. Such situations can be averted if we have better facilities. We blame the district judge for being a mute spectator to the lack of proper facilities at the court premises,” said BBA Secretary, Ritesh Batra. According to lawyers, the court does not even have the provision for a stretcher in case of emergencies.

However, court registrar Prakash Trivedi refuted the allegations, and said, “We would have taken action had we been informed timely. The sensor is operated through a remote which is in possession at the registration counter at the ground floor and the barricades could be moved. But we had no information about the tragedy.”

At the court premises, barricades are placed along a sensor, leaving just enough space for people to walk and cross through. Two-wheelers are parked in front of the barricades in continuation with the parking area of the premise. The lawyers have alleged that at the time of the incident, no person present on the premises— including the security guards— tried to move the barricades to help the ambulance reach the patient faster.

