Gujarat bandh if cases against Dalits not withdrawn: Mevani

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani who returned to Gujarat after being released from custody in Assam, called for a Gujarat Bandh on June 1 if the state government does not withdraw cases registered against Dalits during a public agitation in 2016 protesting the alleged public flogging of a few community members in Una.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Ramdev Pir no Tekro in Vadaj area of Ahmedabad after his arrival, Mevani said, “If this government does not withdraw cases registered against Dalits during the Una protests, then Gujarat will be closed on June 1.”

Mevani who was arrested by Assam police in connection with two cases was recently granted bail by a court there.

“The cases should be withdrawn the way cases related to Patidar agitation were withdrawn… it was good that they did (withdraw cases against Patidars)… we support it…,” he said.

Mevani saluted the judge who granted him bail with certain observations against the Assam police. “Nowadays, the number of people with spine has become fewer than those with a strong spine. But I — Jignesh Mevani, an accused — am saluting the judge for showing strong spine.”

Adding that people may be wondering why Assam police came so far to Gujarat and arrest a sitting MLA, Mevani said it was because he has been fighting the BJP and RSS across the country and has been administering pledge to people to not vote for the BJP or go to RSS shakhas.

Mevani said that he would never delete the tweet for which he was arrested as he had said nothing except asking the PM to make an appeal for peace in communal disturbed areas.