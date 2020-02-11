Gujarat confidential: Bandh In Support Of CAA

A local trader, on condition of anonymity said, “We were told to join a show of support for CAA. We decided that a bandh would be better than a rally that lasts only a few minutes.” A local trader, on condition of anonymity said, “We were told to join a show of support for CAA. We decided that a bandh would be better than a rally that lasts only a few minutes.”

Amid the anti-CAA protests across the country, stone quarry owners in the Panchmahal and surrounding areas decided to show their support to the Act by observing a bandh. The stone quarries in the district as well as a few areas in Kheda, Mahisagar and Vadodara remained closed on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, they held a blood donation camp in Vadodara district where BJP leaders, including Savli MLA Ketan Inamdar, was present. While many stone quarries are owned by Muslims, the bandh in support of the Act saw participation from the non-Muslim owners. A local trader, on condition of anonymity said, “We were told to join a show of support for CAA. We decided that a bandh would be better than a rally that lasts only a few minutes.” The quarries commenced work on Monday.

Note On Aarogya Swaraj

Sudarshan Iyengar, a renowned Gandhian and former vice-chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, was among those invited to speak by the Indian Association of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeons at the inaugural session of the 66th annual conference in Ahmedabad. Iyengar minced no words in pointing out how the modern medicine has deviated from Gandhiji’s concept of “Aarogya Swaraj and was pushing more Indians into debt every year”. “The curative health is outside the poor man’s pockets. Every year, five crore Indians are losing money for treatment. He (Gandhi) would have been very happy to know that cardiothoracic surgery has progressed so much. But at the same time, he would have liked to train individuals so that non-communicable lifestyle diseases can be brought under control…”

