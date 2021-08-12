Gujarat: Bail plea of nurse accused of running illegal abortion centre rejected

A local court in Mahisagar on Wednesday rejected the bail application of a nurse accused of allegedly running an illegal abortion centre from a private residence in Santrampur. The accused, Kali Sangada, 41, and her accomplice Munni Harijan had been sent to judicial custody on July 23, following three days in police remand.

On Tuesday, a local court turned down Sangada’s bail plea stating that the crime was “serious in nature” and therefore, with the ongoing investigation at the Santrampur police station, the two women should be confined to judicial custody at the sub-Jail in Santrampur where they are lodged. This is the second time that the bail plea of the accused has been rejected.

Sangada and Harijan, who worked at a local hospital, are accused of conducting illegal medical termination of pregnancy after a video of them and three other women went viral in July. In the video, the accused was seen conducting MTP from her rented residence in the Shikaripeeth area of Santrampur. The video of the incident, allegedly filmed in 2019, went viral on July 17 and led to the arrests.

Santrampur police station had lodged an FIR following a complaint by the Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) and the in-charge superintendent of the General Hospital of Lunwada on July 17.