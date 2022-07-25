Gujarat gets 64% of average rain so far

As many as 213 out of 251 talukas in Gujarat received widespread rainfall, with Banaskantha, Navsari and Kheda and Kutch districts recording incessant showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall for north Gujarat, Saurashtra and central Gujarat districts till July 26.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the state has recorded 64 per cent of its average rainfall for this monsoon season.

On Sunday, Tharad, Lakhani and Suigam reported the highest rainfall of 149 mm, 95 mm and 81 mm, respectively during 12 hours till 6 pm along with other talukas of the district including Vav, Palanpur and Vadgam recording 65, 63 and 62 mm rainfall respectively.

Dhanera and Deesa talukas received 48 mm rainfall each.

Khergam of Navsari reported 66 mm followed by Mehmdabad and Kathalal of Kheda with 60 mm and 52 mm, respectively. Also, Anjar and Bhachau of Kutch recorded 52 mm and 49 mm, respectively. North Gujarat that has recorded the lowest of 42 per cent of average rainfall is expected to cover the shortfall with the rain recorded on Sunday and expected this week.

So far this season, Kutch has received the highest of 110 per cent followed by south Gujarat with 79 per cent.

Maintenance work in progress after a wall collapsed at Kankariya Zoo in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Maintenance work in progress after a wall collapsed at Kankariya Zoo in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Sarashtra and east central region too has reported above 50 per cent average rainfall-60 and 54 per cent, respectively.

With continuous rainfall in Ahmedabad city Sunday, a section of the boundary wall of Kankaria Lakefront fell near gate number 3 and another four cave-ins were reported from across the city.

The total number of cave-ins across the city has crossed 50. Also, over 65 areas were water logged across the city.

During the 24 hours till 4 pm Sunday , the city recorded a total of 104 mm or 4.1 inch.

Areas like Chakudiya (182 mm), Maninagar (178 mm), Ramol (164 mm), Vatva (159 mm), Viratnagar (150 mm), Odhav (146 mm), Paldi (121 mm) and Danapith (117 mm), recorded heavy rainfall till Sunday evening.

Among zones, the south zone recording the highest average of 166.74 mm or 6.56 inch followed by east zone with 140 mm, central with 97 mm, west zone with 94 mm, north zone with 91 mm and north west zone with 79 mm.

The city received an average of 14 mm rainfall during 12 hours till 6 pm with highest reported from areas like Ramol (24 mm), Odhav (21.5 mm), Viratnagar (20 mm) in the East zone. Other areas like Maninagar and Vatva in the south zone recorded 21 mm each. The city has recorded a total of 588 mm rainfall this monsoon season.

According to IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Banaskantha, Patan, Valsad, Daman, and Kutch along with Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Anand, Bharuch, Surat and Navsari.

Districts in Saurashtra including Jamnagar, Rajkot, Morbi and Devbhoomi Dwarka on are also expected to receive showers Monday.

Similarly, for July 26, heavy rain are expected in Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara and Chhota Udepur, Surendranagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad.