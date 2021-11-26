Gujarat: Auto driver ‘assaulted’ by union workers over fare in Ahmedabad

An autorickshaw driver was assaulted outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad allegedly by the local autorickshaw union representatives over “fixed” fare of the vehicle.

Police said the incident took place at 10 pm Tuesday when Jitendra Jethani (32), an autorickshaw driver was waiting outside the domestic arrival terminal.

“A passenger approached me stating that he wished to go to Vadodara from the airport. We decided the fare to be at Rs 1,800. But then three persons Vinod Jain, Rahul Ode and Ajit Ode, who are also autorickshaw drivers and members of the auto union asked why I agreed for Rs 1,800 as fare to Vadodara is fixed at Rs 2,500. They hurled abuses and assaulted me with iron rods,” said Jethani in his complaint. He was later admitted to the civil hospital in Asarwa area of Ahmedabad. The police have booked the three accused under various sections of the IPC.