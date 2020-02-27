Gujarat: AUDA announces budget of Rs 929 cr, 122 per cent more than previous year

An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for 110 km of roads under town planning (TP) scheme 85. T. (File) An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for 110 km of roads under town planning (TP) scheme 85. T. (File)

Urban Development Authority (AUDA) announced the budget of an estimated expenditure of Rs 929 crore for the financial year 2020-’21 against Rs 417 crore actual expenditure in the financial year 2019-’20.

To achieve this 122 percent increased expenditure, compared to the financial year 2019-’20, the cash-strapped urban development authority claims it has created an appropriate revenue structure for the financial year 2020-’21.

With the focus on Ahmedabad’s suburban areas of Bopal and Sanand that have been witnessing a fast pace of infrastructural development, the budget approved by the AUDA board on Wednesday includes Rs 765.94 crore for the ongoing projects, while Rs 1,285 crore on new projects to commence in the year 2020-’21.

The new projects announced include 5,080 new houses under Pradhan Mantri Away Yojana (PMAY) with an allocation of Rs 10 crore at Sanand, Zundal, Kathawada, Mehmadabad and Bopal-2.

An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for 110 km of roads under town planning (TP) scheme 85. The board has passed implementation of a single tender process for roads, footpath and storm water drain for the development of three TP schemes — 437, 438 and 439 for which an allocation of Rs 289 crore has been made in the coming financial year.

Among the ongoing infra projects, construction work on bridges at seven congested junctions — Sanathal, Shantipura, Dahegam, Shantipura, Zundal, Mahmadpura, Bhadaj — and Ranasan railway bridge, have been announced. The bridges at Dahegam, Sanathal, Zundal and Shantipura junctions would be open for public before March 31, 2021.

Sewage treatment plants have been allocated in Sanand, Mehmadabad, Lapkaman, Ghuma, Khoraj and Singarva at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, another Rs 45 crore for the ongoing water supply project in Bopal area and Rs 5 crore for storm water projects in areas of Ranasan, Dahegam and Kujad.

In addition to the area falling under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (amc) limit, AUDA covers five growth centres and 169 villages of Ahmedabad district expanding to 1,866 sq km area, including 449.5 sq km area of the AMC.

