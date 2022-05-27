scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat: 6 booked for attack on Dalit bride’s procession

Police said that a group from another caste in the village objected to playing of DJ system and assaulted those part of the procession.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 27, 2022 12:45:39 am
Gujarat: 6 booked for attack on Dalit bride’s processionAccording to police, the incident occurred in Dangarva village under Detroj Taluka around 1:30 pm on Thursday when the wedding procession of Dharaben Parmar (24) was going on.

Four persons were injured after a group attacked a Dalit bride’s wedding procession at a village in Ahmedabad Thursday. Police have booked six persons in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred in Dangarva village under Detroj Taluka around 1:30 pm on Thursday when the wedding procession of Dharaben Parmar (24) was going on.

Police said that a group from another caste in the village objected to playing of DJ system and assaulted those part of the procession.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Jagdish Parmar, father of Dharaben, said, “When the procession was going through Dangarva village, a group of six persons objected to the DJ system. We agreed and shut down the music. However they started assaulting us with lathis. Four persons including me and DJ truck drivers have received head injuries.”

Best of Express Premium

UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to...Premium
UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to...
BJP big guns to lend Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur a hand as corruption, fac...Premium
BJP big guns to lend Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur a hand as corruption, fac...
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...Premium
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Ahmedabad

Police said that an FIR has been filed at Detroj police station on Thursday against six persons but no arrests were made yet.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement