Gujarat: 6 booked for attack on Dalit bride’s procession

Four persons were injured after a group attacked a Dalit bride’s wedding procession at a village in Ahmedabad Thursday. Police have booked six persons in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred in Dangarva village under Detroj Taluka around 1:30 pm on Thursday when the wedding procession of Dharaben Parmar (24) was going on.

Police said that a group from another caste in the village objected to playing of DJ system and assaulted those part of the procession.

Jagdish Parmar, father of Dharaben, said, “When the procession was going through Dangarva village, a group of six persons objected to the DJ system. We agreed and shut down the music. However they started assaulting us with lathis. Four persons including me and DJ truck drivers have received head injuries.”

Police said that an FIR has been filed at Detroj police station on Thursday against six persons but no arrests were made yet.