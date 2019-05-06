Gujarat: ATS team led by four woman cops nab gangster from forest

A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) led by four woman police officers arrested one of the most wanted gangsters, Jusab Allahrakha Sandh, from a forest in Botad district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Jusab, who is wanted in 23 cases of murder, extortion and robbery spread across Junagadh, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, had jumped parole in June last year. Police sources said the gangster, who is in his fifties, had been hiding deep inside the Botad forest for the past several months.

The four-woman sub-inspectors of Gujarat ATS who led the operation are Santok Odedara, Nitmika Gohil, Aruna Gameti and Shakuntala Mal.

“He (Jusab) was hiding in a jungle in Botad and it was getting difficult for the local police to nab him. His case was handed over to the ATS. A team of police sub-inspectors Santokben Odedara, Arunaben Gameti, Nitamika Gohel, Shakuntala Mal, and Jignesh Agravat carried out the operation and arrested him,” the ATS said in a press statement.

“We had received a tip-off from an informant regarding presence of Jusab in Botad forest, and a quick response team was immediately set up to nab him. However, Jusab was staying in a makeshift accommodation so deep inside the forest that no vehicles could reach there. We entered the forest on foot on Saturday night. Since the accused has been infamous for firing at police parties in the past as well, therefore we did not take any chance and waited for the sunrise. He was then nabbed from his hut,” S-I Odedara said.

Last June, Jusab had got parole to attend the last rites of his wife. But he jumped parole and weeks later he allegedly killed a man identified as Jeevanbhai Sanghani using firearms to take revenge for the murder of his associate.

“It was then that the Director General of Police asked the ATS to make all efforts to nab him… Jusab has committed four murders and several incidents of assault, including on policemen, and other crimes in the past. His modus operandi is to commit crime and flee into the forest as he grew up there and is well acquainted with all the jungle routes,” Odedara said.

According to her, Jusab lived without phone or power connection, which made it difficult for the police to nab him. “The accused is trained to survive with minimal requirements and had no electricity connection or phone in his makeshift accommodation. Two three members of his gang used to bring him food in tiffin every day,” said Odedara.

Jusab was handed over to the CID-Crime, which is investigating his cases.