Gujarat ATS nabs wanted criminal Ashraf Nagori from Maharashtra

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a wanted man, Mohammad Ashraf Nagori, who is part of the ‘Nagori gang’ of Surat and has been booked under the stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act. He was held from Navapur taluka in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district.

Nagori, who hails from Lal Gate in Surat, was one of the accused in the assassination of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya, but was later acquitted by the court. In 2003, he was booked under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) in the ‘jihadi conspiracy’ case of the Gujarat Police, following which he served seven years in Sabarmati Central Jail.

According to ATS, Nagori and four of his associates were booked under the GUJCTOC Act based on an FIR registered at Lal Gate Police Station in Surat on January 11 this year. He was believed to have fled Surat soon after.

The accused and associates Mohd Firoz alias Ghajni, Mohd Arif Nagori, Wasim Qureshi and Abdul Samad Shaikh were booked under sections 3(1) (death following terrorist act/organised crime), 3(2) (committing/facilitating terrorist act/organised crime) and 3(3) (harbouring such offenders).

“He reached West Bengal and lived there under a fake name. After three to four months, the accused reached Navapur in Maharashtra. The ATS team picked him up following a tip-off and brought him to Ahmedabad on Sunday. He will be handed over to Surat Police later,” said a senior ATS official.

Police said Nagori and another accused Mufti Tahir were first booked by Gujarat Police under POTA for an attempted murder in 2003 after they allegedly fired at BJP corporator Hasmukh Lalwala in Surat in “revenge for the 2002 post-Godhra riots.” Soon, he was also booked for the assassination of Haren Pandya in 2003.

Combining several such criminal cases, the Gujarat Police had indicated that it was part of a “jihadi conspiracy” and claimed that Pakistan’s ISI-backed terrorist elements were targeting BJP leaders in Gujarat to seek vengeance for the communal riots. A total of 54 persons including Nagori were arrested in the conspiracy case.

A special POTA court sentenced Nagori and Tahir to seven years of imprisonment in 2005 in the murder attempt case, which was upheld by the high court in 2010. Nagori was arrested again in 2013 by Surat police’s Detection of Crime Branch for allegedly possessing 11 handguns and ammunition and he was later booked under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act in 2013 and 2015. He had been banished (tadipaar) from Surat by the city police in 2019 and 2020 for alleged criminal activities.

“The accused has been involved in over 25 criminal cases in Surat pertaining to attempt to murder, extortion, firing, robbery and fraud among others,” said an ATS official.