Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Gujarat ATS nabs man wanted in UAPA case from Maharashtra

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 18, 2022 5:51:19 am
According to police, the accused, Akif, was held from Pagdha in Maharashtra and brought to ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) nabbed a man from Maharashtra who was allegedly wanted in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case related to a bomb-making training module being probed by the NIA.

Also Read |1993 Bombay serial blasts case: Gujarat ATS arrests four accused

During a vehicle-checking drive on March 30, Rajasthan police found 13 kilograms of explosives in a Baleno car in Chittorgarh district and arrested three persons — Saifullah, Altamas and Zubair, all residents of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. Later, police arrested three more — Amin Favda, Amin Patel and Imran Khan from Ratlam in MP. The case was then handed over to the NIA and an FIR was lodged in New Delhi under sections of the Explosives Act and UAPA.

According to ATS officials, the seventh accused in the case, Akif, was allegedly hiding in Maharashtra.

“We received information that a seventh accused in the case, Akif, had travelled to Ahmedabad in the past with one of the arrested Zubair. During interrogation, Akif revealed that in February 2020, he had travelled to Ratlam where he went to the poultry farm of arrested accused Imran Khan where he was given training in bomb making along with others for two days,” said a senior ATS official. ENS

