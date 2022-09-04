scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Gujarat ATS nabs Afghan national with heroin worth Rs 20 cr in Delhi

The ATS had received a tip-off that Vahidullah Rahimullah, an Afghan national living in Delhi NCR, was going to supply huge quantities of heroin in Vasant Kunj area on Friday night.

Rahimullah was arrested and 4 kg of the narcotic substance was seized from him, a release issued by the probe agency stated. (ANI)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested an Afghan national with 4 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore in a joint operation carried out with Delhi crime branch in the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

The ATS had received a tip-off that Vahidullah Rahimullah, an Afghan national living in Delhi NCR, was going to supply huge quantities of heroin in Vasant Kunj area on Friday night, a release issued by the probe agency stated.

In a joint operation carried out with the Delhi crime branch, the place was raided around 11 pm to 11.30 pm. Rahimullah was arrested and 4 kg of the narcotic substance was seized from him, it stated.

The seized contraband is worth Rs 20 crore in the international market, it said.

An FIR was lodged against him by the Delhi crime branch under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it said.

The accused hails from Kandhar in Afghanistan and had come to India with his family in 2016 on a medical visa. He continued to stay back by extending the visa, the release further stated.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 08:11:12 pm
