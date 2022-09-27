scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Gujarat ATS detains 15 ‘PFI sympathisers’ across state

Over 90 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across six states, including Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

While ten people were detained in Ahmedabad, one each was detained at Surat and Navsari, and three others at Banaskantha early on Tuesday, an official said. (Representational image/ File)

As part of the nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its office-bearers by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 15 alleged sympathisers of the outfit have been detained in Ahmedabad and various other areas in Gujarat, a state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) official said Tuesday.

While ten people were detained in Ahmedabad, one each was detained at Surat and Navsari, and three others at Banaskantha early on Tuesday, the official added. “Basically, we have called 15 people for interrogation from four districts. Prime facie, we feel they are PFI sympathisers. Interrogation is going on and as of now we are not aware if they have any official PFI membership… We deduced that they are sympathisers because of their participation in some protests, which may have been organised by some similarly affiliated organisations,” an ATS official said.

“Plus, we also saw some who were in touch with PFI members in other states and some others through social media. Taking into account these factors, the detentions have been undertaken as part of NIA’s investigation because, otherwise, Gujarat as such does not have the presence of PFI. We are only undertaking this exercise in case someone was set up here by PFI in an unofficial capacity, and if a direct role is found with PFI, necessary preventive measures will be taken after the interrogation. No FIR has been registered in NIA’s Gujarat unit as of now in this regard,” the official explained.

More from Ahmedabad

Among those detained include men involved in “small-time political activities”, maulvis and others. Over 90 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across six states, including Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of the arrest of over 100 leaders and activists of the PFI across 15 states on September 22 following multi-agency raids led by the NIA over alleged support for terror activities in the country.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 03:30:33 pm
Next Story

BTS: Jimin embraces chaos and calm in latest photoshoot, ARMY says he is ‘out of this world’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement