Gujarat ATS detains 15 ‘PFI sympathisers’ across state

As part of the nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its office-bearers by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 15 alleged sympathisers of the outfit have been detained in Ahmedabad and various other areas in Gujarat, a state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) official said Tuesday.

While ten people were detained in Ahmedabad, one each was detained at Surat and Navsari, and three others at Banaskantha early on Tuesday, the official added. “Basically, we have called 15 people for interrogation from four districts. Prime facie, we feel they are PFI sympathisers. Interrogation is going on and as of now we are not aware if they have any official PFI membership… We deduced that they are sympathisers because of their participation in some protests, which may have been organised by some similarly affiliated organisations,” an ATS official said.

“Plus, we also saw some who were in touch with PFI members in other states and some others through social media. Taking into account these factors, the detentions have been undertaken as part of NIA’s investigation because, otherwise, Gujarat as such does not have the presence of PFI. We are only undertaking this exercise in case someone was set up here by PFI in an unofficial capacity, and if a direct role is found with PFI, necessary preventive measures will be taken after the interrogation. No FIR has been registered in NIA’s Gujarat unit as of now in this regard,” the official explained.

Among those detained include men involved in “small-time political activities”, maulvis and others. Over 90 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across six states, including Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of the arrest of over 100 leaders and activists of the PFI across 15 states on September 22 following multi-agency raids led by the NIA over alleged support for terror activities in the country.